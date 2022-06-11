Hello!

I am feeling a lazy this week, so it is entirely possible that I have given you this gift before, but Google doesn't seem to think I did. It's a show we had to watch in French class about a French pineapple and a pilot and some other stuff. I don't know, I really just remember the terrifying beaked pineapple. It is the reason why the only thing I can say in French these days is "Je suis un ananas," which is of course very helpful (I kid, I can also ask where the library is and talk extensively about love being a bird , not regretting stuff , and lollipops ).



Téléfrancais! - Episode 1 www.youtube.com

I regret to inform you that you're probably going to be singing that theme song for a while.

Here are your top ten stories of the week!

10. Wonkette Weekend Chat Is Bustin’ Out All Over!

9. MTG Just Wants To Force Everyone To Practice Christianity, Is That So Wrong?

8. Oh No, All Michigan GOP Gov. Candidates Arrested Capitol Rioters, Frauders, Or Just Morons

7. Caitlyn Jenner Says Nice Cars And Jewels All Gone From Beverly Hills Now : (

6. GOP Picks America's Sweetheart Elise Stefanik To Lead Response To Jan. 6 Hearings

5. Rick Scott Clarifies: I Want To Hurt You, Like A Lot

4. Wonkette Movie Night: The Princess Bride!

3. Wonkette's Moneybeg Pressure Lion Of Cuteness Is Back, Is Leopard Now!

2. Right-Wing Crybabies Are Mad At Pizza Again

1. LIVEBLOG: Watch The January 6 Committee Hearings With Your Wonkette!

Did reading these stories give you a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, you can join our Patreon, or buy our merch, or do your Amazon shopping through our link.

You can even send us paper checks to

Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238

OR use this handy widget below! Just click the amount you want to donate, click one-time or monthly, and then be sure to click "Paypal" if you are Paypal or "Stripe" if you don't have Paypal, or your money will not go through!

Want to just donate once?