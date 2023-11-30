Discover more from Wonkette
Wonkette Speaks Ill Of Recently Dead Henry Kissinger
Roundup time!
Hello loves, time for your daily news email.
We posted this before we posted a thing about stinky Henry Kissinger’s dead stinky stinkiness. It felt more important.
But then there was Stinky. We had to post a thing about Stinky.
Henry Kissinger Leaves World In Need Of New Rhetorical Question When Someone Decent Dies Young
Haha, we put him in this headline too. It’s Evan, writing tabs!
And this one had his name in it too. It’s Stephen, talking about everybody’s favorite congressman George Santos!
House Republicans Struggle With Whether To Expel Henry Kissinger’s Twin Brother George Santos
Good news for the rainforest, good news for Brazil, good news for the world.
Amazon Rainforest Loss Sharply Down Under Brazil's Lula. Carbon Cost Of Yeeting Bolsonaro Into Sun Was Maybe Worth It.
So very over sad racist fucks like this.
Daily Wire Dude Pretty Sure If 5 Million White People Just Said N-Word At Same Time, They'd Never Be Lonely Again
Elizabeth Warren! Big sandwich!
Elizabeth Warren Has Declared War On 'Big Sandwich' And The National Review Will Not Stand For It
Ammon Bundy! Big missing!
Disappearance Of Armed Apocalyptic Militia Kook Ammon Bundy Probably Nothing To Worry About, We Hope
Oh and if you want to see Matt Taibbi and that dildo Elon Musk is friends with humiliate themselves in another Twitter Files hearing — really — that’s right here.
LIVE: Matt Taibbi Gonna Humiliate Himself In Congress Again, It Was Fun The First Time
Good stories!
Bis morgen!
Ciao!
Piss off!
We love you bye.
