Wonkette Today: Trump dares jurors to think of number higher than 'infinity' in E Jean Carroll defamation case!
Interesting tabs today if I say so myself!
The Three Dirtiest Body Parts You're Forgetting To Wash In The Shower! Tabs, Fri., Jan. 26, 2024
Evan does like to leave us the grossest shit when he’s on his way out for his three-day weekends, don’t he?
This by Robyn is very good; I’m one of those people who gives dick-all about “online privacy” because what have I got to keep secret? (I do care about your online privacy, and don’t sell your shit.) Well, she makes some excellent points!
We Should've Figured The NSA Was Buying Our Data, But It Does Not Feel Great To Know For Sure
An Old Handsome Joe Nice Time one-two!
Joe Biden Just Stopped A Huge Methane Gas Export Plant. It's A Big Not-Fracking Deal!
An Old Handsome Joe OH NO!
What Did An International Court Just Tell Israel About Gaza? Wonkette Tries To International Lawsplain.
OK, Greg Abbott takes the headline here, and is a constant bummer, but do at least click through for the veterinarian who thinks he’s a human lady abortion expert!
Liz wrote up yesterday and today’s Trump and E. Jean Carroll. He is going to have to give her Trump Tower by the time he’s done running his stupid butthole mouth.
Donald Trump Dares Jurors To Think Of A Number Higher Than Infinity In E. Jean Carroll Defamation Case
Make mine a double.
Be sure to come visit over the weekend, we’ve got delightful things planned, as always! (Your definition of “delightful” may vary.)
