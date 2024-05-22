What did we learn today?

We had tabs, our morning news roundup of all the delights!

WHAAAAAAT?

Poultry plants keep hiring kids for dangerous jobs, even after one died. Department of Labor’s actually doing something about it!

But you know, they’re all the same, that “uniparty.”

A one-two on SERIOUSLY? I am actually angry right now they can just lie like that.

Plus!

A one-two-three on ARGH!

and

and

Liz Warren wants to fix housing. Robyn swoons.

And finally your latest primary election night roundup!

Wonkette loves you! See you all bright and early for tabs!

Share