Wonkette's day in news is less than half Trump!
God when is he going to die already.
What did we learn today?
We had tabs, our morning news roundup of all the delights!
WHAAAAAAT?
Poultry plants keep hiring kids for dangerous jobs, even after one died. Department of Labor’s actually doing something about it!
Labor Department Goes Ham On Poultry Company Just For Killing A Child, Continuing To Employ More Kids Illegally
But you know, they’re all the same, that “uniparty.”
A one-two on SERIOUSLY? I am actually angry right now they can just lie like that.
MAGA Lying That Biden Ordered Trump Assassinated, Because They Know Their Stupid Voters Believe Them
Plus!
A one-two-three on ARGH!
Kansas Forcing Doctors To Report Patients' Reasons For (Still Legal!) Abortions. Doctors Suing Kansas Right Back.
Trump Does Not Give A Single Sh*t Whether Birth Control's Legal Or Not, And That Makes Him Extra Dangerous
Liz Warren wants to fix housing. Robyn swoons.
Hey! How About We Fix All Of The Public Housing So People Can Live There Without Getting Sick?
And finally your latest primary election night roundup!
Wonkette loves you! See you all bright and early for tabs!
