Wonkette's Day of News does not like Trump calling an Apprentice the N-word :/
Bleeeeech
Everybody wants to read the Wonkette!
Started the day with the world’s premier morning news roundup, Tabs!
Everybody loves reading about those wacky Alitos!
If Dick Durbin Is Too Much Of A Coward To Hold Alito Accountable, He Should Step Aside And Let A Stronger Senator Do It
·
We had a Nice Time!
Babies! Wear the sunscreens!
Another Nice Time!
Congratulations, Minnesota, On Becoming The Latest State To End Prison Gerrymandering!
·
I mean, she didn’t, did she? I feel like we would have heard!
LIVE: VP Kamala Harris Addresses Air Force Academy Commencement, Doesn't Even Tell Women Grads To Stay In Kitchen
·
Somebody sweating.
Somebody will be mad in the future!
Elon Musk-Donald Trump Teamup Should Go Great For At Least Several Minutes, Possibly 10
·
Marcie waits along with us on what we’ve all been waiting for.
And yuck, gross.
Hey Remember That Time Trump Called 'Celebrity Apprentice' Contestant The 'N'-Word? This Guy Does.
·
BLECH. See you bright and early for tabs!