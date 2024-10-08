Wonkette's News of Today Is Death Paneling Your Meemaw By Giving Her Home Health Care!
The Christian oppression was coming from inside the house!
Jack Posobiec's Brother Very Upset People Can Pray To The Transformers But Not St. Michael
This is awful, and it’s also important. You’re lucky we couldn’t figure out a way to put “dying babies” in the headline.
Here Is Why Minnesota's Abortion Law Doesn't Say What Republicans Insist It Should Say
This is … what’s the word … illegal.
Been a while since we had a good ol’ Ron DeSantis Hate Day.
Ron DeSantis Not Taking Kamala Harris's Hurricane Milton Calls Just Because She Claims To Be 'Vice President'
Ugh, TOLDJA!
She looks amazing all ways, obviously.
Having had to deposit one Nana (my Mom, the Girl from Harmony,) in the Undiscovered Country recently, I was reminded of the “death panels smear. And you know what? That kind of worked. It was a losing line for Sarah Palin and poor, sad John McCain, but it succeeded in pushing the vital counseling on end of life issues that they had characterized as eugenics off of the regular menu.
None of Mom’s health care providers offered her any professional counseling on end of life issues, despite the fact that she was a septuagenarian who had birthed 9 babies, raised 8, buried Dad, the Price Hill Kid, in 1999, had 3 minor strokes and two heart attacks.
All Obamacare wanted to do was make sure a professional helps Meemaw cover all the bases for when the inevitable catches up with her. For instance we all thought she had a current will. Everyone turned out to be wrong about that. And let’s face it, neither elderly folks or their middle aged kids who love them WANT to have these conversations. They are uncomfortable at best, and always damaging to someone’s mental hygiene when handled wrong.
There are people who are good at helping folks through that thicket, we should res[ectbthat.