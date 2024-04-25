Wonkette's news of today is tricksy like Sam Alito!
Now you will have easy like Sunday morning in your brain, from the meter.
Because Suze the Witch said yesterday she liked getting our end of day news roundups, which I had been sooooo laaaaazy about for some weeks now, well, here is a second in a row! Anything for Suze the Witch! :D
There were some pretty good tabs, if I say so myself! (I always say so myself.)
My they do do a lot of crimes!
All Trump’s Crime Friends Just Got Indicted For Trying To Steal 2020 Election. Again! In Arizona This Time!
But don’t worry, Sam Alito’s got his back!
Supreme Court Just Asking: If You Prosecute Presidents For Violent Coups, Won't They Do More Violent Coups-er?
Isn’t she adorable?
Alina Habba Pretty Sure Client Going To Lose New York Trial, So That’s Some Lawyerin'
Crip Dyke on Nex Benedict, a trans/nonbinary 16-year-old who died of suicide. In fact, that does not let Oklahoma off the hook!
All of three (3) Republicans joined Democrats in the Arizona House to repeal the 1864 complete and total abortion ban, which will leave Arizona with just a normal abortion ban.
I mean.
And another from Robyn in a similar vein!
Harvey Weinstein's New York Conviction Was Overturned, But His Ass Will Remain In Prison
Don’t worry, we gave her something nice for tomorrow.
No, not this one.
Republicans, Itching For Kent State Reenactment, Demand National Guard Bust Student Heads
And we ended the day with an actual Nice!
