Wonkette's news of today predicts a riot.
I predict a riot.
It was a fucking MAD TABS.
And tomorrow’s going to be mad all over again, because I just now read about the pro-Israel demonstrators going to UCLA in the middle of the night to do a fucking riot on the pro-Palestinian encampment like the worst kind of brutish West Bank settlers — for hours, while the LAPD sat there with its thumb up its ass. God DAMN it.
There was other news, I don’t know, we’re all totally fucked.
This by Robyn was very good and totally awful.
Does It Count As A 'Post-Birth Abortion' When DeSantis Takes Away A Sick Child's Healthcare?
This was funny. Mitt’s being a catty bitch.
Mitt Romney's Car Roof Dog Transporting NOTHING Like Kristi Noem's Dog Face Shooting, Says Romney
I am disappointed in Maria Cantwell, that is for sure.
This is funny, Trump wants his lawyer to “attack the jury.” Okay?
Got a nice time!
Elon Musk should stop doing drugs at work.
Musk Fires Nearly All Of Tesla, Makes Satellites Spell 'SURRENDER DOROTHY' In Night Sky
This was funny.
All Fun And Games Until Mike Johnson Starts Bless-Her-Hearting Marjorie Taylor Greene Right To Her Face
See you in the morning unless I see you first!
Thanks, Rebecca. I didn't know about the attack on pro-palestinian demonstrators. Hideous!
Yep - a riot is EXACTLY what the right-wing agitators want, so as to demoralize and discredit the actual student protestors.