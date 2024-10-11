Wonkette's News Of Today *Should Be So Gottdamn Lucky!*
Detroit vs. Everybody? No, Detroit vs. Trump!
Put a friend in your inbox! It’s us! Subscribe!
Oh dang, Courtney B. Vance. Oh dang, Kamala Harris campaign!
Trump, go fuck yourself.
Love, Detroit
Robyn looked into the other crazy shit Trump said last night, would you believe he might be full of it?
Jill Stein was here too, and Dom was there!
Dangit Gretchen! DANGIT! Just kidding, it’s cool.
B. Barry Bamz wasn’t in Detroit, so probably doesn’t count.
Marcie had the greatest time watching Larry Hogan get his ass beat.
Maryland Senate Hopeful Angela Alsobrooks Dragged Larry Hogan's Ass To Hell Last Night
·
Sigh.
Bigger sigh.
Uh … yay? Allegedly?
I wrote you a morning news roundup!
And then we all had a drink!
Welcome To Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, Apple Brandy Old Fashioned!
·
Come visit over the weekend to see what we’ve cooked up for you? What is it? I don’t know yet!
This is a Great rundown on today's top stories, Rebecca, and will reStack ASAP 💯👍💙🌊
Luvrit!