It seems like every week I’m explaining why I didn’t send you any afternoon newsletters the week before, and every time it’s because I don’t like to work. So welcome back to the newsletter where I do that! Again! :D

Evan did tabs for this morning because I was off for Callyson and Spotts’s wedding in Lake Tahoe — DREAMY SIGH! — I guess you will just have to be sure to click tomorrow’s tabs to see the hot pix!

And Evan has previewed for you what we’ll be watching together tonight!

What is that 40 percent’s (I don’t think he takes 47 this time) damage? It is brain-breaking.

And this guy, what a fucking creep.

Goddammit.

Rick Santorum Wanking Dot Gif.

Ooooh SNAP and also YA BURNT.

It was against the law, what the mama saw … Ala … bamaw. That was terrible and I am sorry. But I’m not taking it back.

Thanks Robyn!

THREE CHEERS FOR THIS GOOD MAN!