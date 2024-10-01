Wonkette's Today In News Is Ready To Stuff JD Vance Into This Locker
Afternoon post roundup!
Evan did tabs for this morning
And Evan has previewed for you what we'll be watching together tonight!
What is that 40 percent’s (I don’t think he takes 47 this time) damage? It is brain-breaking.
And this guy, what a fucking creep.
Goddammit.
Rick Santorum Wanking Dot Gif.
Ooooh SNAP and also YA BURNT.
Judge Kills Georgia's Six-Week Abortion Ban, Because Women Are Not 'Community Property.'
It was against the law, what the mama saw … Ala … bamaw. That was terrible and I am sorry. But I’m not taking it back.
Thanks Robyn!
THREE CHEERS FOR THIS GOOD MAN!
Sam Clemens (AKA Mark Twain) had a good phrase for that, "I was prevented by lack of industry."
