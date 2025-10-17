Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shocktreatment's avatar
Shocktreatment
2h

First let me say, I have been a Marxist since the very first time that I saw 'em, and my affection has only grown. It's only with love that I add, Margaret Dumont was essential. Without her poise and dignity as a foil, none of their movies would've worked nearly as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Prostate of Dorian Gray's avatar
Prostate of Dorian Gray
2h

OT I just quit my job. I couldn't do another day in that place. I get to focus on school full time now. Thank goodness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
217 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture