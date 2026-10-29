Former United States President Barack Obama has heard people whining about his joke about how Donald Trump has made the White House look like if Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory. (Which is a sexist and classist joke, because hello, it is called Cheesecake Factory? This must be where the working man eats lunch during his shift!)

He does not care. He is going to make fun of it more. And he’s going to make even more jokes clowning on the MAGA basket of deplorables pretending to be mad about it, because he knows that — as he said last night during a Jon Ossoff rally — these are not serious people.

For one thing, he knows the joke killed. For another, he knows he nailed it, that part of the fun of the Cheesecake Factory (he has been there a number of times, as he explained) is the garish decor. By implication, that means he knows that anybody who doesn’t immediately understand that the decor at Cheesecake Factory is garish is … well, it’s Donald Trump. Also a bit of dead Saddam Hussein dressed up in drag for Halloween as Donald Trump.

That’s the joke. And Donald Trump doesn’t get the joke.

Before we show you clips from Obama’s speech last night, watch the clip one more time of Trump trying to pretend he’s not upset nearly to the point of rageful tears about Obama’s original joke.

“FOR YOU TO SAY IT’S A CHEEZHCAKE FACTORY! THAT JUST SHOWZH SHY YOU WERE A LOUZHY PREZHIDENT!”

Christ, inject his tears into our veins.

And now here is your extended five-minute riff of Obama just clowning last night.

God, what fun he was having. Can he just do that all the time?

“‘This is true! This is a fact! I’m not making this up!” That’s how he kicks off the clip above.

“He, the president of the United States, is spending time, super-gluing gold medallions to the mantle in the Oval Office.”

Shitty Home Depot ones.

“I am not making this up. He is literally doing arts and crafts while we are fighting a war and trying to deal with out of control prices.”

ARTS AND CRAFTS.

It’s like activity time at the dementia care center!

Understand that Obama was again killing — y’all remember how precise his comedic timing is — and he knew it.

“Now look, I heard the president was not happy when I joked over the weekend that he’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.”

More guffaws from the audience, at Donald Trump’s expense.

Obama explained that he was familiar with this Cheesecake Factory he used as part of the punchline for his joke, due to how he was the father of girls and had to go places like that at various times throughout their upbringing. (Not like loser MAGA pundit Clay Travis with his Cheesecake Factory stolen valor.)

Obama noted that all of this feigned outrage was interesting because they didn’t care that he accused Trump of being “directly responsible for rising prices” with his tariffs. Or when he called out their “unprecedented levels of corruption.”

Or even the Saddam Hussein part. We guess when the Uday and the Qusay fit.

“But he was very upset about the Cheesecake Factory.” Accused Obama of not understanding the elegance of his marble columns.

And that’s only the first half of the video above. Because he then started clowning on how the Trump regime “mobilized a whole-of-government response” to his joke. Sent Scott Bessent to the Cheesecake Factory for a press conference, since we guess he’s not doing anything to fix the shitfuck Trump economy.

“What, to everybody out there, including the press, I want you to understand is this. This is what I mean when I say these are not serious people.”

It was a serious point he was making, one that the press won’t get, because it’s too busy chasing every utterance from Hasan Piker and trying to pretend Mary Peltola did anything that’s half as egregious as what Republicans do in every election cycle, and maybe Hillary Clinton is still out there emailing, you don’t know.

Please understand that at the same time this was going on, Donald Trump was doing a rally in Ohio at the very same time and he was talking about …

He was bragging again about winning his dementia test, and how we guess Natalie has told him nobody else on the planet is capable of winning the dementia test, only you, sir, with tears in her eyes, I’ll go to Cheesecake Factory with you sir, for interior design inspiration, sir.

Here is a clip of Obama saying that “I am old enough to remember when a president wearing a tan suit was a major national controversy. They were very upset. And I know I looked good in that suit. I know that’s right. I know. It was tight.”

The crowd started screaming “Yes, you can! Yes, you can!” about Obama looking good in that tan suit.

Remember that this was at a Jon Ossoff rally, so the entire night was an exhibition of the sex appeal Donald Trump does not have.

Donald Trump can identify which animal on the paper is the camel, though. That’s hot too, right? We’re sure somebody out there is sexually attracted Trump and his camel-identification skills?

Barring that, we’re sure Natalie is rending her own garments in wonderment, at Trump picking out which one is camel.

Go handle your voting if you haven’t!

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