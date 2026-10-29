Wonkette

Wonkette

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Mr blob's avatar
Mr blob
2hEdited

I think I’m more annoyed by the lack of even the smallest semblance of reading comprehension accompanying the joke.

The joke is that Donnie has the interorior decorating tastes of a classless middle eastern dictator. Cheesecake Factory is at most the indirect object. It’s like saying Steven Miller looks like Walt Disney as designed by Adolph Hitler and Pinhead from Hellraiser.

HOW DARE YOU INSULT WALT DISNEY.

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2h

Burnin' it up, Bamz!

Barack Obama: "Michelle has love for the Real Housewives. But we've got to keep reality TV on Bravo. We don't need it in the White House.

https://bsky.app/profile/factpostnews.bsky.social/post/3myy3lafl6b2k

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