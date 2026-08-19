Scene from the 1950 mental hygiene short ‘A Date With Your Family,’ with added commentary from MST3K.

On Wednesday morning, House Speaker Mike Johnson took to the Twitterbox to issue one of his increasingly desperate warnings about how “Democrats are EMBRACING SOCIALISM” and now even “embrace the failed, dangerous, deadly path of COMMUNISM.” Johnson was truly freaked out by a recent CBS News/YouGov poll finding that many Democrats aren’t ascared of the word “socialism,” but have negative views of capitalism.

The tweet was notable for having at least 200 percent more embracing than Mike Johnson’s family.

While he was at it, Johnson warned again of the threat posed to America by “mini-Mamdanis,” his term for Democratic candidates who embrace the communist belief that government should improve society somewhat.

Just to prove that he’s bent on imposing communist rule on America, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Sunday offered a chilling look at what life in a socialist hellhole can be. About 265 families in the city, at no charge to the parents, dropped off their kids at neighborhood recreation centers at four in the afternoon so the parents could have a date night, a bargain in a city where babysitting can cost over $100 an evening.

While parents went out or went home to enjoy some quiet time, city Parks Department staff supervised the kids, fed them Panera sandwiches for dinner, and kept them amused with games in the gym, arts and crafts, and fun educational stuff like looking through microscopes at microscopic things like animal hair, single-celled organisms, or Mike Johnson’s empathy for other human beings.

The “Parents’ Night Out” event was a one-time (so far) initiative meant to call attention to Mamdani’s plans to make the city more affordable for families, like block parties at FDNY fire stations, late-night park hours in the city (including several parks with all-night soccer during the World Cup), and of course that monstrous expansion of free day care for ages two and up.

Mamdani said in a press statement that even though the Parents’ Night Out was limited in scope — only open to kids aged six through 12, for starters — it’s symbolic of the idea that government is there to make life a bit better for people: “Making New York City more affordable isn’t just about lowering costs; it’s about giving people back their time.” He also noted that “Every parent knows that a few hours to yourself can feel like a luxury. It shouldn’t be.” Clearly, this man wants to destroy America.

Big surprise: As reports from New York magazine and the New York Times (gift link) made clear, parents loved having a few hours of breathing room; some had their first date night in years, others just caught up on housework, and some even took naps.

Then they were all rounded up and forced to labor on collective farms, while astute wingnuts on social media had conniptions over descriptions of the event as “free babysitting,” because somebody — the taxpayers!!!! — has to pay.

Incidentally, the Times points out that the cost of the sandwiches, around $8,600, was covered by private sponsors, while the recreation center activities were paid for from the Parks Department budget. See how ugly and oppressive communism is?

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All in all, it sounds like a big success. Parents had a nice time, and while some children were shy about being handed off to government cadres and being forced to have “fun,” they quickly got into the spirit of things.

Some children played basketball, and some peered into microscopes with Urban Park Rangers. One girl sat reading quietly. Another tried to do a handstand against the wall. Sandwiches from Panera Bread were served for dinner.

Doesn’t the indoctrination sound like madness? Were the children forced to eat halal food, for instance? Did they have to see people from other races and economic classes? And what about the mandatory indoctrination into becoming furries, complete with litter boxes?

New York reporter Erica Schwiegershausen tore the lid off the rampant communism at another community center, where children were press-ganged into playing basketball or dodgeball, or doing crafts projects.

At another table, a counselor was demonstrating how to make a “volcano” using water bottles, baking soda, and vinegar. “I’ve never done a science experiment before!” one girl squealed.

But did the fanatical communist city workers explain that science will make her lose her faith in God? Another kid, a 12-year-old girl in the gym, was seen quietly watching TikTok (Chinese communist propaganda) videos on her phone instead of playing dodgeball because her leg hurt; she told Schwiegershausen she was having fun anyway. But the Mamdani commissars soon came for her, too: “A few minutes later, a counselor came over and gave her a pep talk, and she got up to play with the other kids. ‘She’s in the spirit now,’ he said, winking.”

Zohran Mamdani is forcing disabled children to toil in his dodgeball mines, America.

As we say, the reactions among wingnuts were about what you’d expect. A Newsmax segment on the event started out with the reporter intoning, “Communists always target the children, and this weekend in New York City, Mayor Mamdani is playing babysitter.” A good chunk of the segment featured clips of New Yorkers fretting about whether the kids would be safe, how they’d be indoctrinated, and of course telling lazy parents to hire their own babysitters.

Our favorite, though, has to be this lunatic post on Twitter Tuesday, with its piling-on of all the things MAGA is afraid of, and its certainty that there would be sex crimes at the event that had already happened on Sunday with no crimes having happened. (That we know of!!!!)

We suspect this loon (who has 377,900 followers, at least seven of whom are not bots, does not live in New York. Also, since as far as we know there were no youth pastors at the event, the kids were safe.

Honorable mention to the smartass who responded to a dipshit asking “Who in God’s name would trust the NYC government to watch their children?” by simply replying, “People who send their kids to school?”

Pray for America, people. The commies are here for your kids, yawn.

While we were working on this, the entire American Right rapidly shifted to being mad at Mamdani for wearing a bike helmet, as if that makes any sense. Mamdani recently responded to critics who said he should wear a helmet by saying, yeah, you got me, I will. And he’s also promoting a city program to get helmets to kids, too, for safety. That’s how communism spreads, one head at a time.

Oh, wait, where’s the outrage? Right on Fox News:

That’s longtime culture worrier and Tennessee resident Tomi Lahren telling Sean Hannity all about the threat from influencers who can “put a smile on socialism and communism” while insulting real New Yorkers who are worried about their safety, especially Jewish people who are being endangered by Mamdani being a mayor while Muslim, you know.

Are you very afraid yet?

OPEN THREAD.

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