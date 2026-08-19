Wonkette

Wonkette

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President Rufus T. Superfly
7m

Dok, you misunderstood. The parents have to watch a Marx Brothers movie for at least half the date

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JanuaryClaire
8mEdited

𝘡𝘰𝘩𝘳𝘢𝘯 𝘔𝘢𝘮𝘥𝘢𝘯𝘪 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦𝘥 𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘰𝘪𝘭 𝘪𝘯 𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘥𝘰𝘥𝘨𝘦𝘣𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴, 𝘈𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘢.

It's a bold strategy, Cotton, let's see if it pays off for 'em"

Also: 𝘈𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦, 𝘢 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘳 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘩𝘰𝘸 𝘵𝘰 𝘮𝘢𝘬𝘦 𝘢 “𝘷𝘰𝘭𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘰” 𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘸𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘣𝘰𝘵𝘵𝘭𝘦𝘴, 𝘣𝘢𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘰𝘥𝘢, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘨𝘢𝘳. “𝘐’𝘷𝘦 𝘯𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘥𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘢 𝘴𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘣𝘦𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦!” 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘨𝘪𝘳𝘭 𝘴𝘲𝘶𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘥.

I LOVE this!!! Parents get a break and kids have fun doing cool things!

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