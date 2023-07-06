Who or what is a Wonkette?

Wonkette was founded by Gawker Media in January 2004, under the original Wonkette Ana Marie Cox, as a DC gossip and politics blog. Then they sold it. AND THEN GAWKER DIED.

In 2012, Ken Layne sold Wonkette to me, a then-39-year-old then-unemployed then-single mother then in Los Angeles. I’m Rebecca Schoenkopf. I’ve worked in newspapers since 1991 (seriously), have a master’s from USC in specialized journalism focusing on urban policy, and have taught journalism and political science in the University of California system.

Since I couldn’t do this alone, and since I threw out all the moneychangers in my temple and let God and the universe and our readers provide, I’ve hired Doktor Zoom, Evan Hurst, Robyn Pennacchia, and Stephen E. Robinson (SER) full-time with excellent health care, as well as terrific regular freelancers like Liz Dye, Gary Legum, Michael Mora, Erik Loomis, Martini Ambassador, Ziggy Wiggy on the movie nights, Cakes We Like in the bake shop, and Hooper, your Friday night bartender.

I also hired Shypixel, a commenter, and then I married him and did a baby.

We’ve been pretty busy yo.

Why subscribe?

Wonkette is truly independent news and commentary funded only by you. But it’s also a hell of a community.

We post roughly a dozen news stories a day about just about everything you need to know, on politics, policy, the environment, labor, racism and sexism and the lunatic right wing. We’re liberal, terrible, hilarious, usually safe for work pottymouths who know what the hell we’re talking about. Stick around long enough, and you will too.

Stay up-to-date

We cover everything important.

Join people like you.

We are mostly nice, sometimes.

Contact us!

Love gifts and hate mail (NO HATE MAIL PLS!) can be sent to

Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238

