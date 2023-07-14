Subscribe
Welcome To Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, The Ankle Breaker!
Have some 151 proof rum. Everything will be fine.
10 hr ago
•
Matthew Hooper
53
2,730
We're Still Charging New Jan 6 Treason Dipsh*ts? It's Like Cleaning Out That One Junk Drawer!
Don't lie, you know exactly what drawer we mean.
12 hr ago
•
DoktorZoom
14
155
Let's Watch This Absurdly Handsome UPS Driver Explain The Upcoming Strike
You are welcome!
12 hr ago
•
Robyn Pennacchia
11
30
Georgia Sues 'True The Vote' Election Deniers For Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is, A-holes
How do you like them peaches!
13 hr ago
•
Liz Dye
14
16
Tyrant Gavin Newsom To Force Harvey Milk Down Wingnut School District's Throats
But only in the supplementary materials for teachers.
14 hr ago
•
DoktorZoom
7
23
Nancy Mace Thirsts For A Different GOP, Legislative Moderation, Human Blood
The House's most 'reasonable' Republican explains a recent vote.
14 hr ago
•
Gary Legum
7
12
But How Is Ronald Reagan To Blame For Actors Strike? We're Glad You Asked!
Fran Drescher, the flashy girl from Flushing, is killing it.
15 hr ago
•
Robyn Pennacchia
8
3
New Maine Law Wicked Smaht, Will Save Trans Teens' Lives, Ayuh
It's a real Bangor.
17 hr ago
•
DoktorZoom
10
3
Did Melania Get Paid $155,000 To Put On Some Damn Pants And Walk Downstairs At Her Own House?
She might have picked out some dishes.
17 hr ago
•
Evan Hurst
5
3
Some Asshole Michigan Salon Owner Wants To Be World-Famous For Being Bigot
Happy to help.
18 hr ago
•
Evan Hurst
3
3
Scam Alert: A Fake Fodor’s Travel Is Bilking People Out of Thousands! Tabs, Fri., July 14, 2023
Lots of bidniss in today's morning news roundup!
20 hr ago
•
Rebecca Schoenkopf
3
4
Jon McNaughton Improves History, Has Trump, Tucker, Alex Jones Founding America
The way it should have happened.
Jul 13
•
DoktorZoom
2
