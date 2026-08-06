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Hegseth Can’t Count Missiles, But He Sure Can Track Hairdos
Make sure those TPS shaving waiver reports have a cover.
  Evan Hurst
We've Got Some Bad News For Anti-Vaxxers
A new MRNA flu vaccine AND yet another study showing the MMR vaccine does not cause autism? Whatever shall they do?
  Robyn Pennacchia
'Third Way' Douche Noodle 'Democrats' Know What They Must Destroy, And It Is Democratic Socialism
Vote blue no matter who! Wait, not like that!
  Gary Legum
Did Pete Hegseth Shoot America’s Last Wad And Lie To Daddy About It?
Quick, Pete, blame somebody!
  Evan Hurst
Made Up By A Dude! Tabs, Thurs., Aug. 6, 2026
Morning news roundup and things to read!
  Rebecca Schoenkopf
Abdul El-Sayed Teaches Mike Rogers How To Say His F*ckin' Name
Making fun of Muslim-sounding names? That attack always works.
  Evan Hurst
Republican Drops Reelection Bid After Being Outed As Creep. No, Not That One, The Other One.
Goodbye, Chuck Edwards!
  Robyn Pennacchia
Rep. Max Miller Can't Explain Why Three Women Who Don't Know Each Other Would Lie About Him Abusing Them
You know, we can't either.
  Robyn Pennacchia
Republicans Livid As Missouri And Kansas Vote For Democracy And Abortion AGAIN
Democracy for Missouri and abortion for Kansas, to be specific.
  Evan Hurst
Abdul Sticks It To 'Em
Bad night for big money in politics!
  Evan Hurst
Normie Democrats: REVOLT! Tabs, Wed., Aug. 5, 2026
Morning news roundup and things to read!
  Rebecca Schoenkopf
Republicans Have 99 Problems In Ohio, And Only One Is That Dirty Accused Wife-Beater
Sherrod Brown is winning and did y'all realize Vivek Ramaswamy is Republicans' great hope in the governor's race? Hahahahahahahaha.
  Evan Hurst
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