Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

I'm convinced that the traffic-related ratfucking is true, as it's typical of the dirty tricks that Republicans have used to maintain their slipping hold on power. So let the Dem congresscritters learn these hard lessons now. They are going to keep trying this shit and you have to be fucking prepared and ON YOUR GAME.

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Robin L'Etoile's avatar
Robin L'Etoile
5h

I a little bit blame Jeffries. I know the guy can count and he surely could have coordinated better with Massie to make sure the measure came up when people got there.

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