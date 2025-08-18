Protesters in front of the White House on Sunday

Ever since Trump 1.0, the man who somehow became president again has been fantasizing about making citizens get shot. On Fifth Avenue! By the military, aiming for the knees from a Black Hawk helicopter! And he hired boozehound Christian nationalist TV host Pete Hegseth to be his secretary of Defense because they share a fixation on a never-ending white boy summer, with a MAGA-ized military making civil war against all the non-MAGA civilians in the United States of America.

And now that civil war is here, with National Guard Humvees prowling the streets of Los Angeles and Washington DC, and Trump planning to ask Congress for control over DC police indefinitely. All this fascism sure did happen fast!

Truth-Socialed Trump, on Monday:

The federal government does the uniform crime reporting, and … oh, forget it.

And the only people who feel safer on the streets there are the MAGA snowflakes whose testicles retract at the sight of a Black kid riding a bicycle or a person sleeping on a bench, or the sound of somebody speaking any language that is not English. Which is the entire point, of course.

But just like there was no immigrant invasion in Los Angeles, there is no spike in crime in DC, or anywhere. Crime is down in all categories nationwide, there is no crime emergency. But takeover of Black-led jurisdictions is something Trump and authoritarians have been dog-whistling about for years. In reality, Washington DC and LA are not even in the top 30 most crime-ridden cities. And DC had the fourth-highest drop in its homicide rate between 2023 and 2024.

As California Governor Gavin Newsom put it: “I think he should start with Shreveport, Louisiana, and Speaker [Mike] Johnson's district that has six times the per capita murder rate of Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco. What about the carnage, Mr. President, in Shreveport? Why aren't you protecting the folks there? Eight of the top ten murder states in this country are red states. What bullshit.”

Because Trump is targeting cities with Black mayors like he’s always racist-foghorned his itch to do, obviously. Trump is going to get the crime rate down to zero, just like in Pyongyang, and then Kim Jong-Un will send him even more love letters, telling Trump that he’s the cleverest lad and not a dotard after all.

Anyway, how are the citizens of DC experiencing this purge? That depends on who you are and where you are.

South Carolina’s National Guard is fulfilling the 165-years-long dream of the Confederate ghosts that haunt it, and will be invading the Yankee capitol, along with troops from West Virginia and Ohio. Congratulations, guards-people who signed up to protect your fellow citizens from natural disasters, you’ll now be away from your family and tromping around in 60 pounds of gear, getting booed at and having sandwiches thrown at you by drunk yuppies.

Oh, and now the 800-something National Guard soldiers will be armed. After Trump lied and said they would not be. So, just a matter of time before they shoot a civilian, or each other by accident!

If you’re an unhoused person living in a tent, dozens of federal agents bulldozed and tore up your meager possessions.

If you had skin darker than a saltine, you spent the weekend under threat of being stopped walking on the street or at a checkpoint whenever you left the house, and having papers demanded of you like you were in Russia or 1930s Germany, or worse. More than 40 percent of arrests this weekend were people targeted as illegal immigrants.

Yes, checkpoints, there were checkpoints, like in old East Germany.

If you were a kid on the street after curfew, or you were recording police in a public place, like you have every right to do, you had to worry about being detained, or worse.

The (monomial) activist Afeni was later released.

If you were Judge Ana Reyes and lawyers for DC and the DOJ, you were in court getting told that no, Attorney General Pam Bondi cannot insert herself and her handpicked representative, DEA Administrator Terry Cole, on top of DC’s command chain, above the mayor and police chief, though the mayor and police must follow what they say. Surprisingly, the DOJ agreed. And Judge Reyes said the feds can make DC police to “fully cooperate” with federal immigration enforcement.

If you were the Supreme Court Six, you were pondering just how much racial profiling ICE agents should be allowed to do, and trying to figure out how to say ALL OF IT in judge language.

Also, “we’re fine with having the President of the United States use the military to occupy as many cities as he wants to, for reasons that are made-up lies,” in expectation for when that case inevitably gets to them. Because they are dominionists too, and also terrified of anyone who disagrees with them, and eager to embrace visuals that make it look like liberals are the dangerous ones, instead of the January 6-ers and followers of the felon president who tried to pull off a whole entire coup. Remember how SCOTUS put up that ridiculous eight-foot fence and demanded millions more in security money for their own police force after the Dobbs decision leaked? Anything to protect them from the masses, who do have a lot to be angry with them about, and will have even more as the fascism continues to roll out, and violence and voter suppression intensify.

And finally, if you were pissed the fuck off, there was a march of thousands through DC on Sunday, and plenty of feds to jeer at and taunt with signs.

It’s all likely coming to a city near you!

So, gird your loins and plan accordingly, we guess. We will keep you posted!

[Radley Balko / Washington Post gift link / WSJ gift link / BBC]

