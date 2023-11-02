Discover more from Wonkette
Are America's Airline Pilots Okay? Do They Need A Policeman Or A Grownup?
Wonkette's end of day roundup!
Did you come and get your tabs?
If you didn’t click on that tabs (AND WHY NOT?) it had a bizarre amount of Mississippi news. Here’s some more!
Has Tate Reeves Disgusted Mississippians Enough That They’d Consider Voting For … A DEMOCRAT?
·
Here’s three horrible things, one two three:
Texas Bill Will Let Police Deport Migrants, *Technically* Violate The Fuck Out Of US Constitution
·
Is This The Vilest Thing A Republican Congressman Has Ever Said, Or Are We Even Keeping Track Anymore?
·
Poll: Most Republicans LOVE IMMIGRANTS ... Dying In Border Barriers Like Jesus Said They Should
·
Ken Buck peacing out.
Republican senators yelled at Tommy Tuberville for five hours.
Republican Senators Now Openly Losing Their Shit At Tommy Tuberville And His Troop-Hating Anti-Abortion Crusade
·
o.O
Pennsylvania, go vote!
If Pennsylvania Votes, Pennsylvania Can Keep Its Non-Lunatic State Supreme Court, As A Treat
·
That’s okay, the tapes were dulcet-toned.
House Speaker Mike Johnson Pushing Christian Extremist 'Ex-Gay' Torture? LORDY THERE ARE TAPES.
·
You needed it, so we brought you a Nice Time!
Hasn’t Israel suffered enough?
