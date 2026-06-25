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Alma Scherck's avatar
Alma Scherck
3h

THANKS for showing up and doing what you do! news with a touch of humor and plain speak! cuz it's fucking killing my sanity any other way. <3 You take a day whenever you need one!

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Peter Dellos's avatar
Peter Dellos
2h

Roundup is good for you! At least that is what the cons on the SCOTUS would like us to believe. Sprinkle some on your wheaties!

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