Hey sorry I fucked off at you the last several afternoons: When it was time to send out your Wonkette One-A-Day afternoon post roundup, I decided no, she explained.

And I would have fucked off at you today too, but writer and editor Paul Slansky was all like oh dear is something wrong with my newsletter email I have not been getting the Wonkette One A Days, and first, how dare you, and second, FINE, PAUL, HERE’S YOUR GODDAMN ROUNDUP.

So many newses in your morning news!

Show me the lie.

Morale is high now that they can kill people on badass car chases again, so yay! Oh wait, not yay.

Can you believe both houses of Congress actually passed a bill? And it was Liz Warren’s? Well yeah, about that.

LOL I’m sorry but I just can’t.

Big strong Oklahoma state troopers arrested a guy for cussing in the vicinity of the Holy Reflecting Pool so that’s how that all is going!

See you bright and early for tabs!