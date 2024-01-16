Huh, that’s a face.

Ben Shapiro tries to sorta kinda pay lip service to the idea that he’s not a Trumper, but at the end of the day guys like him always show us who they really are. MAGA may not be his first choice — he views himself as far classier than all that — but protecting America from fascism isn’t his first choice either, or his second, or 50th, so he’ll just carry water for Donald Trump if he needs to.

Today Ben suggested that if Democrats really believe Donald Trump is going to fuck with American elections or try to end democracy, then the only logical answer is to make sure Trump wins legitimately, by voting for him, so he can just be president one more time. Problem solved!

Follow along with this yappy dog ranting from Shapiro from his show today. We promise he gets to the point eventually.

BEN SHAPIRO: So with Donald Trump as the presumptive 2024 nominee and Joe Biden ailing and Kamala Harris being the backup — woo is that a stinker of a decision by Joe Biden …

Shut up, fucking weirdo who literally once asked his medically trained wife in a panic what it means if a woman’s vagina gets wet.

SHAPIRO: the panic has set in on the Democratic side of the aisle. Like, full-scale panic.

Not really. Like full-scale not really. It’s a media invention mostly, plus worrywarting from piss-brained spoilers like Dean Phillips. Everybody hates that guy.

Shapiro babbled on and on in that really fast-paced high-pitched nervous babble way he does, like he’s at a middle school slumber party breathlessly bitching about how he should have got an A+, not an A, on his AP Latin test, while all the other kids are trying to talk about what a cute butt this one football player has. He babbled about how it’s absurd to compare Trump to Hitler. (It isn’t.) He downplayed the Capitol terrorist attack Trump incited to overthrow the Republic and overturn the election he lost.

SHAPIRO: Does that sound like Mussolini or Hitler to you? Was it the March on Rome? Was it Hitler's Reichstag fire? Like, what exactly — where is the comp? I need the comp in order to really understand the claim that you are making.

Fuck you is the comp, because Ben Shapiro doesn’t debate in good faith, nor does he deserve a response from people who do.

SHAPIRO: By the way, a point that I've been making recently to some of my Democratic friends

Bullshit, name one Democratic friend.

(Right there, an immediate example of Ben Shapiro not debating in good faith.)

SHAPIRO: who are saying that, well, if Donald Trump were to win, it would end democracy. There'd be no more elections. Quick point for you, point of order, Donald Trump will have served two terms at that point. He will no longer be eligible for president.

If Ben knew history as much as his mom and dad have likely told him he knows history he might know there’s some historical precedent for tyrants dispensing with constitutions and whatnot.

You know, point of order.

(Trump even alluded to the idea of a third term in Iowa this weekend. Does anyone think the ass-fellating MAGA Republicans in Congress would stop him?)

Shapiro continued:

SHAPIRO: He will not be allowed to be on ballots across the United States. So, actually, if you want Donald Trump not to screw with the elections anymore and you think he's really gonna screw with the elections, you ought to vote for Donald Trump, and then he'll be in for another term, and then he'll be done. And then he'll go around talking about how he won three terms as president and all the rest of it.

Cool idea, Ben. And all the billions of people around the world who would be hurt by that next Trump term, fuck ‘em, right?

Another way to solve this would be for Americans to vote against the world’s most universally loathed and mocked man in even greater numbers than they did last time, let the 91 felony charges against him play out as they will, perhaps he will go to prison, perhaps he won’t, but no matter what, at the end of the story he dies of natural causes lonely and catatonically depressed, abandoned by pretty much everybody except Don Jr., his fetid body wallowing in what little remains of the squalid empire he actually, point of order, did not build, and every day Americans will piss on his grave and make TikToks about it.

That would be another way to keep Donald Trump from screwing with elections.

OPEN THREAD.

