Biden Campaign Joins Trump's 'Truth Social,' Just To Be A Dick! And your other Wonkette news of today!
Afternoon roundup, rawhide!
Since Tuesdays are SER’s tabs days, that means no interior decorating or travel, just Snoop Dogg, recipes, and Dark Shadows.
How Snoop Dogg’s Joint-Rolling Skills Made Him A Sushi Master! Tabs, Tues., Oct. 17, 2023
The world: Two steps backward, one step … wait, that’s not how that goes!
Trollin’ trollin’ trollin’, keep those doggies trollin!
We’re still waiting!
(Livestream is mesmerizing, and also here. They may or may not be done failing for the day.)
THANK. G-D.
I hate Turning Point Nazis!
Turning Point USA Brownshirts Shoved Gay College Instructor In Self Defense Of Their Knuckles From His Face
I hate Tennessee Nazis!
Guess We Should Discuss That Crazy Bigot With Imaginary Black Friends Running For Mayor In TN
I hate … wait!
I will go to my grave absolutely mystified by the appeal.