Hey, it’s the last week of summer. Now I have to put away all the white clothes I don’t wear.

Did you read Sara’s Saturday column yet? If not, here’s your second chance.

This is not what you’d call a stumper.

She’s never gonna be president. And she’s probably going to hell.

Let’s assume, just for a moment, that Newt Gingrich is a dishonest man.

God, Vivek Ramaswamy sucks.

Some perfectly sane and rational behavior from Republicans.

Donald Trump is spiraling into further madness. Enjoy!

OK, time for intermission. Catch you at the end of the day.

