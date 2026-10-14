Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Parker Leo Blinsky's avatar
Parker Leo Blinsky
3h

“Volodymyr Zelenskyy keeps blowing up these, these refineries after the president said please don’t do that.”

It’s a little known part of the Geneva Convention that if you say “please” when asking a nation to not defend itself, they’re bound by law to obey.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
3h

"Kilmeade smart one" is a rare combination of words, indeed.

Reply
Share
8 replies
309 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture