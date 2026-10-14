There was a wild discussion on Fox News this week, especially because Brian Kilmeade was the smart one on the idiot couch.

Thing is, this is not the first time this exact discussion has happened, with the exact same people, on the exact same subject! We have written this post before! It is about Brian Kilmeade (the dumb one) and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s troll idiot wife Rachel Campos-Duffy (also the dumb one) having an argument, and Campos-Duffy belching out Putin’s talking points out of both ends like she had too many shots of borscht at the Kremlin potluck, and Brian Kilmeade (the dumb one) being in the rare position of saying WHAT ARE YOU, THE CZARINA OF IDIOTS? and being fully justified in asking the question.

The previous case was just after the massive, unprovoked 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, when Campos-Duffy, like the fucking mouthpiece she is, basically read Kremlin talking points about how the United States had somehow forced Russia’s hand in invading Ukraine, like poor Putin just had no choice but to start raping and torturing Ukrainian babies. That was the big Kremlin talking point in the US back then, that Joe Biden had somehow forced Russia to act.

Kilmeade kept having to explain extraordinarily simple concepts to Campos-Duffy’s dumb ass, as if the US or Russia or anyone else ever had a right to order Ukraine into neutrality, or bar them from trying to join NATO, or anything like that. “No,” Kilmeade kept saying, sometimes without followup, because fuck you is why.

“[Y]ou can never give in to what Russia wants other nations to do,” explained Kilmeade, to the useful idiot.

“We did not provoke the war,” explained Kilmeade, to the dimwit who was making him look Mensa-eligible in comparison.

We’d be surprised she hasn’t moved to Russia to drink propaganda directly from the spigot, except for how she and her Real World husband are busy freaking out that one of their clown car of 400 children is a girl who desires to be educated.

FAST-FORWARD TO NOW.

The same interview happened on Fox News, this week. This time, it was about Donald Trump’s dumbass “Art of the Deal” to give Vladimir Putin a whole bunch of American money to rape and torture babies in Ukraine, illegally, in exchange for not enough diesel to make a single solitary dent in the price of gas at the pump in the USA.

Guess whose side Campos-Duffy was arguing?

Transcript:

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Yesterday the president said maybe it’s time for an election, a new leader in Ukraine because [Volodymyr Zelenskyy] keeps blowing up these, these refineries after the president said please don’t do that, especially before the midterms. He keeps doing it and it’s, it’s hurting President Trump and the administration who’s been very generous towards him and his war effort.

After Dear Leader has given him so much, praise be to Dear Leader!

Kilmeade, already over Campos-Duffy’s shit:

KILMEADE: Right. President got ticked off because Zelenskyy came out and said do not buy 500 million tons of diesel, which is in violation, I thought, of the bill that they just signed, of Lindsey Graham’s bill that if you buy any energy from Russia you’re going to get sanctioned and tariffed. Are we going to tariff ourselves? So I have no idea. So Zelenskyy’s frustrated because now all this money is going to flow into Russia, who started this whole war, unprovoked, they are the bad guys and there is no way Zelenskyy turned down any plausible deal. In fact since that time when they told him he was going to lose the Donbas he has gained back portions of the Donbas.

Love how he knew he needed to rapid-fire explain a whole bunch of simple concepts to Putin’s useful idiot. Sanctions! Russia bad! Russia unprovoked! Russia also losing war!

Undeterred, Campos-Duffy kept spewing talking points, like a data center Zelenskyy somehow missed:

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Are you saying that there were not peace efforts that were not um …

Here she goes. It’s like her GRU handler whispered “peace plan” in her ear. We have covered a thousand times that whenever a Trumper says “peace plan” in the context of Ukraine, they are talking about a new way to give Vladimir Putin some Ukrainian land, sovereignty and one million rimjobs.

Kilmeade, bless his heart, playing whack-a-mole with Boris and Natasha’s word farts:

KILMEADE: There, there was no plausible practical peace effort that Vladimir Putin would participate in effectively that would end this war. There’s one person who’s responsible. Vladimir Putin, that is it.

Yeah but Rachel Campos-Duffy heard some Kremlin propaganda and she is an abject moron and?

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Yeah, but there was a, there was a peace deal that was going I think Turkey was trying to broker it and Boris Johnson advised Zelenskyy not to take that deal.

Same fucking debunked conspiracy theory these halfwits have been humping since 2023.

Brian Kilmeade does not give a fuck:

KILMEADE: It doesn’t matter. I don’t know what Boris Johnson’s doing now. Is he in a retirement home?

But but but:

CAMPOS-DUFFY: No, but I think, I think that there’s a reason why the president is buying the the the the diesel from from Russia and that’s because Zelenskyy keeps blowing up the refineries.

Nothing but awe for her Dear Leader’s manly captain-ing of this ship.

KILMEADE: Can you blame him? That’s the war machine that’s killing his people, that bombs apartment buildings. CAMPOS-DUFFY: But he’s a dependent on us and the president said don’t do it! Are you for America or …

Oh go fuck yourself, you yammering dipshit.

KILMEADE, LOSING HIS PATIENCE: The diesel fuel got stopped because Iran was blowing up the Gulf States’ oil and their, their refineries and now all of a sudden there’s new emphasis on Russia. But for me with, the way they innovated drone technology in order to take out what’s fueling the Russian war machine, is phenomenal to be writing about this for in war journals forever. The Ukrainians have modernized modern war before our very eyes. CAMPOS-DUFFY: I’m not so sure that’s a positive, Brian.

For one thing, the way it’s made Pete Hegseth look like a dickless No Tab war-losing WARFIGHTER! in comparison.

Campos-Duffy pretends to care about all those poor boys who are dying just because nobody will let Trump’s treason handler Putin rape and pillage whatever countries he wants:

CAMPOS-DUFFY: I mean there are 30,000 young men on each side that are dying every single month.

She doesn’t care about Ukrainians dying, she’s upset about the Russians.

KILMEADE: Vladimir. Putin. CAMPOS-DUFFY: Every single month we should not be practicing drone, you know, technology … KILMEADE: We need it. CAMPOS-DUFFY: … and using these kids as guinea pigs. If you’ve seen the video … KILMEADE: What kids? CAMPOS-DUFFY: The soldiers. These … KILMEADE: This is a response. Rachel, this is a response to attacks. They’re getting rocketed so they found a way to out-drone the … CAMPOS-DUFFY: The president said, the president said he wanted peace in Ukraine and he said he was going to do that. KILMEADE: Tell Vladimir Putin. CAMPOS-DUFFY: Well, now because of what Zelensky’s doing we’re probably going to get peace there because President Trump is now working with Russia …

Gullible, easily led, stupid, stupid, stupid, stupid fucking lemming.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Because Zelenskyy is so arrogant.

Rachel Campos-Duffy thinks her preening milquetoast dimwit husband, Trump, and Putin are humble, honorable men, and Zelenskyy is arrogant.

Bring it home, Brian Kilmeade, said Wonkette, to Brian Kilmeade:

KILMEADE: It would be the, it would be the biggest mistake of his administration to work with Russia. That is a, that is the modern Hitler of our generation. He is the cause of all the problems in the region and now is helping …

Whew.

We feel for Brian Kilmeade, and that is the second time that has happened in human history. We are also impressed with Brian Kilmeade, and that just feels weird.

Unfortunately, these feelings will be short-lived, as Kilmeade has this habit of immediately reverting to mentally scooting around the floor after his every occasion of lucidity, which makes it a big surprise every time his brain briefly wakes up. He bought all the Hillary Clinton is the Real Ukraine conspiracy theories, because he is a dipshit. Sometimes he forgets not to share Kremlin talking points, like when he suggested ending the war by giving Russia 20 percent of Ukraine.

But this was … well, it was something that needed to be aired on Fox News. Otherwise, it would have just been Rachel Campos-Duffy doing her best not to slip into her true Russian accent with absolutely zero pushback.

As for Trump’s actual handling of his side of things, it’s been as bumblefucked as ever. Because Trump is so unbelievably dick-matized by Putin, he is unable to conceive of the fact that Russia and China both are helping Iran in its war against the United States, which Trump started.

“If they are, it’s at a very low level, but I don’t believe they are at all,” he posted on Truth Social, exposing how senile and powerless he has become. “They have too much to lose, and we would know about it, and know about it very fast!”

Sure, Grandpa. Let’s get Natalie and the new blonde with the law degree from “China” to hoist you back up on your bed pan so you can poop in your sleep.

Trump has of course humiliated himself this week declaring that Russia and Ukraine did too agree to a ceasefire, because you know why? Because Trump said “You agree!” and that is how it works! This is some true late-stage tertiary syphilis stuff right here:

To which Zelenskyy replied, Cool! Let us know when it starts!

Zelenskyy also wondered aloud at the Warsaw Security Forum on Monday why Trump doesn’t just make a diesel deal with Ukraine. “Let Ukraine offer a ‘diesel deal.’ We influence whether these ships sail or not, whether these refineries work or not.”

So that was a fucking brutal thing to say.

But Zelenskyy’s the only one in a position to say something brutal like that, really. Trump is weak as fuck, and everybody except soft-dicked, smooth-brained MAGA chuds know it.

We recommend you read this entire Timothy Snyder piece on what Trump’s so-called “diesel deal” and his actions this week have wrought, but we’ll give the last word in this post to this excerpt:

Trump, unable to win his foolish war against Iran, blames its consequences on Ukraine, and uses the lie to justify ending sanctions against Russia, thereby working to extend that war as well. This is war through weakness, not only as a fact, but almost as a conviction, or even a doctrine. America must lose, and lose, and lose again, and wars must be started, or extended, or promoted, so that a few men around Trump can make money. When Trump’s apologists make excuses for any of this, they add their own weakness to the mix, making matters still worse. Trump is not a man who can be trusted with power of any sort. To pretend otherwise is to participate in our ongoing superpower suicide.

We’ll mark Rachel Campos-Duffy down as “participating.”

[Timothy Snyder]

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