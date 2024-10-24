People are having their reactions to learning from former Donald Trump chief of staff John Kelly that, among other things, Trump loves Hitler, and whenever the other dictators were in the shower with Hitler, they were like “Was für ein toller Penis!”

MAGA voters are clapping their hands like idiot baby seals and shouting “YAY!” because MAGA voters are fucking morons and one day, “MAGA” will be synonymous in the history books with “Nazi” anyway.

Liberals like us, we’re like oh yeah? Is this your first time meeting this Donald Trump character?

“Undecided” voters at town halls are like HUM, that sounds bad! But I heard Kamala Harris only just decided to be Black last Wednesday. What to do! What to do!

Oh, and then there’s Brian Kilmeade, the longtime stupidest one on the “Fox & Friends” couch.

Kilmeade is just pretty sure that when Trump said he wanted generals like Hitler had, he just meant that Hitler’s generals were good listeners. Don’t we all like a nice general who’s a good listener?

You know, one who will just follow orders?

Video so you can watch Kilmeade talking like he’s at the zoo and you’ve come to see him:

ALL BRIAN KILMEADE IS SAYING is that he can see why Trump would love generals like Hitler’s German generals, instead of these guys, who kept reining in Trump’s worst impulses and not allowing him to becoming his full potential as America’s Hitler:

KILMEADE: But the bottom line is if you read H.R. McMaster's book, who is critical of President Trump in some of it and not in others. He talks about how Mattis and Kelly didn't like the president and they didn't think he deserved the job or they didn't think he was worthy of the job and they went out of his way to make sure a lot of the things that he asked them to do, that they didn't like, never got done. McMaster would be frustrated. Because he couldn't get their attention, and he would say “it's not your job to rein in the president. it's your job to do what the president wants.”

See? He can see how that would be great. Wonder who in this scenario is whispering in his ear and helping him with the rub and tug about which generals were the best listeners. Don’t you wonder that? Probably just a really cool and helpful guy.

More:

KILMEADE: And then you factor in the fact that he runs his own company, coming from the business world the first one we've ever had. It's not even a public company. And then he obviously has frustration. And I can absolutely see him going, now you know what, it would be great to have German generals that actually do what we ask them to do — knowing that's a third — maybe not fully being cognizant of the third rail of German generals who were Nazis and whatever.

Who among us is fully cognizant of the third rail of German generals who were Nazis or whatever? We can’t all be Heather Cox Richardson or your mom’s third grade social studies teacher.

Elsewhere in the discussion, Kilmeade reportedly said, “So if your generals, who are your chief of staff and your secretary of Defense, are not doing what you say on an everyday basis, I can see him going, ‘I love generals that listened. That would be great.’”

Because listen, if there’s one thing about generals, it’s that you can’t tell ‘em to do anything. All Brian Kilmeade is saying is that he can see how that’d be pretty freakin’ annoying.

THAT’S ALL HE’S SAYING.

Take that, all the mean Democrats pretending Trump’s constant little Hitler erections are somehow bad, TAKE THAT.

Kilmeade was just saying that it’s totally normal for Trump to want generals who Just Follow Orders and can later testify to that in court, WHAT’S SO WRONG WITH THAT?

It was cool how former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany sat by Kilmeade nodding her head feverishly in agreement like she was still employed as one of Hitler’s loyal spokesmodels, haha, like she ever really left that job, fuck all these motherfucking Nazis, the end.

