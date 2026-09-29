I’ve got a lot of problems with some of your lyrics, you smooth operator. Hope you had a nice Tuesday!

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Wonkette’s Tuesday began with Tabs, as is the Way, and yes, now is the time to make sure you have your voting plans ready to go. Also a Gif of adorable capybaras and prairie dogs having an unlikely party. Looks like muskrat love.

Oh golly, the FBI got hacked. Is that a bad thing? Also, Kash Patel forced out the agency’s deputy director, Andrew Bailey, for not being a team player and pointing out FBI actions that were unconstitutional, as if that’s even part of the job.

This week is the 26th anniversary of the FDA’s approval of mifepristone, which is safe and legal. Donald Trump’s nominee to head the FDA, Heidi Overton (really!) won’t say whether she will follow the science and let it stay that way, or let Donald Trump ban it. Yikes!

Republicans keep failing to prove that there’s massive voting fraud in US elections, but a surprising number of individual Republicans keep getting caught doing it. Here’s the latest one!

Speaking of fraud, the administration’s effort to prove that prosecutions and investigations of Donald Trump are part of one big super-duper Democratic Conspiracy to besmirch smear Great Leader … isn’t going so great. Hard to believe!

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