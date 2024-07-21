Peterborough: Finally, a place for Peters. (Wikimedia Commons)

The Conservative Member of Parliament for the Ontario riding of Peterborough- Kawartha received an earful from aggrieved constituents recently after she praised local police for arresting a man disturbing the peace.

Michelle Ferreri kicked a hornet’s nest by posting a screengrab of a Global News story with the headline ‘‘Pride flag burning, homophobic slurs lead to hate crime arrest in Peterborough: police’’ on the generic social media site everyone still calls Twitter. She could’ve instead added a link to the story by reporter Greg Davis but that might’ve been construed as treacherously supporting a lamestream fake news outlet.

“Thank you to Peterborough Police for arresting this man. It sends the clear message: This hate has no place in our community and our country and will not be tolerated. I also believe this one man does not reflect the community of Peterborough.”

It may seem odd Ferreri would feel the need to add the antics of a solitary nutcase don’t reflect the values of this city of 80,000, especially since she is the person who’s job it is to reflect the community, but Peterborough is an odd place.

Peter is one of the English language’s great many slang terms for peen, and borough is an old timey word for town, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise this city roughly 100 miles northeast of Toronto has more than its fair share of dicks. While its big claim to fame is being the first city in Canada to install electric streetlights, not to mention being the birthplace of Max Headroom, Wonkette readers are more likely to recall it as the place where a bunch of QAnon loons attempted a citizen’s arrest of local police officers a couple of years ago for reasons best known to themselves.

It went about as well for them as could be expected, with the police being the only ones to make any actual arrests. Former mayor Diane Therrien’s official response to the ill-advised protest was “fuck off, you fuckwads,” quite possibly the most memorable proclamation by an Ontario mayor since the late Rob Ford’s “yes, I have smoked crack cocaine.” Timothy Claudio, one of the freedom enthusiasts who got tossed into the clink for his efforts, later told the CBC that allegedly receiving a punctured lung and several broken ribs was “not part of the plan.”

The dude Peterborough police arrested was already on probation and under court orders to not utter words, wear clothing or hold signs with racist, antisemitic or homophobic slogans, so clearly he’s a hatemonger with some history rather than just a self-loathing closet case having a particularly bad night.

The backlash to Ferreri’s tweet was fast and furious, with one of the most liked replies coming from an account — verified, obv — with a shirtless bald dude for an avatar, who weighed in to say: “they're pedophiles. The liberal agenda with [Bill C-16] has gone to far. They want to walk around naked in front of kids. And the cops let them. They want to go to schools in drag costumes and read story time. Thankfully I never had kids.”

We can probably all agree that it’s a good thing this fellow hasn’t managed to successfully spread his seed. To her credit, the heavily ratioed Ferreri replied, “Gay people are not pedophiles. Pedophiles are pedophiles, don’t lump the radical woke with them” before beating a retreat from further online discourse with people who would prefer the love that formerly dared not speak its name could just go back to maybe doing that again, please and thank you. Surely it was just a coincidence the gay hookup app Grindr crashed due to a spike in traffic during the big gathering of firmly heterosexual God-botherers in Sodom Milwaukee last week. Or maybe it was a false flag joint operation launched by Antifa, the Deep State and/or TikTok teens rather than just the Right’s usual bog-standard hypocrisy.

Burning the Canadian flag is considered bad manners rather than an actual crime and so bigots were big mad that setting a (stolen) Pride flag aflame could land someone in trouble, which first became a thing in 2017 when Bill C-16 amended the Canadian Human Rights Act and the Criminal Code to make it illegal to discriminate on the basis of gender identity or expression while also extending hate speech laws to include the terms.

Ferreri didn’t have the chance to join 40 fellow Conservatives in voting against the bill which otherwise passed unanimously along party lines as she hadn’t been elected yet. One of the yea votes came from her predecessor, Marya Monsef, who came to Canada as a child after her parents fled from the violence in Afghanistan.

The former Liberal Minister for Women and Gender Equality was considered a rising star in Ottawa before she made the cardinal error of referring to the Taliban as “brothers” when urging fellow Muslims to not be barbaric towards women for a change following the withdrawal of Western troops from the country, and she subsequently lost her seat to Ferreri — who is otherwise best known for lying about attending Trent University on a full scholarship rather than for free because her mom worked there.

Peterborough-Kawartha also has the distiction of being the only electoral district in Canada to have had one of its MPs, former Conservative parliamentary secretary Dean Del Mastro, sent to prison for violating campaign finance laws. Juan Merchan, if you’re listening…

Female politicians of course receive endless abuse online nowadays but a Conservative woman getting a big helping of hate for not being quite conservative enough seems to be one more canary in the coalmine on the road to hell we’re on. And it seems likely some of the ones still in possession of a functioning moral compass may be even less inclined to say something when they see something moving forward. Or backward, as the case may be.

