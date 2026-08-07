Good afternoon I am on the way to CLEVELAND and then PITTSBURGH for WONKMEET! Did you miss the notice? Check these here tabs for info!

They were a full set of tabs!

Then Evan laughed and laughed at weird dumb bigot Andy Ogles for losing his seat in Tennesseee.

This was a really weird one.

Evan wrote about the same thing over at his side hustle, but he incorporated more Abdul El-Sayed, might as well link that at you too!

Oh no why is the link styling different, I hate it! Oh well.

Gary let you know about Trump deciding the Supreme Court is not the boss of him, birthright citizen edition. Honestly, Joe Biden should have just fuckin done that.

And now at last it’s time for a drink. But not this one.



