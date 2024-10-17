Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Kamala Harris went to Fox News to shut them down about immigration and trans-bashing. Good. (Erin in the Morning)

Could this be the year of Fuck Ted Cruz? (Fuck Ted Cruz.) (Jay Kuo) SER too also has some thoughts on this, they are Fuck Ted Cruz. (The Play Typer Guy)

Jonathan Katz would like to take you by the hand and show you all the ways the New York Times is whistling past the fascism. (The Racket)

RELATED! The Onion, it isn’t wrong! (The Onion)

Duh duh duh, the Trump womenfolk town hall was packed with Trumpers, a duh duh duh. (CNN)

But what did Jeff Tiedrich think about Donald Trump’s interview at the Chicago Economy Guyz forum?

[W]hen Donny shit the bed, Micklethwait was unafraid to point out that you, sir, are rolling around in a pile of feces.

Correct. (Tiedrich)

Aaron Rupar watches Trump more than any human should have to. He says, and you’re not going to believe this, the campaign is trying to keep Trump off your television for reasons doubtless unrelated to the fact he is melting into a pile of hair and buttstench. (Public Notice)

Elno’s “Optimus” (?) “robots” from last week were puppets or some shit. (The Fucking News)

Brandy Zadrozny did an amazing package on how Russian disinformation campaigns start. NBC News really has some spectacular reporters doing hella important work! (NBC)

Fifty-five pages on how a Kamala Harris presidency could strengthen child labor protections seems long. Let’s get an executive summary there, boys and girls. (Governing for Impact)

Fine, tradcath weirdo whiners (Wonkette link!), Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is “sorry.” (Wank wank wank.) (Detroit Free Press)

Yes of course the red state A’sG are still suing the abortion pill. Chris Geidner looks at two north Texas courts. (Law Dork)

What is even up with the Nebraska state supreme court, is it all secret lib like Montana’s? (Montana’s is lib AND has a groovy lib state constitution, true fact.) Nebraska has just affirmed that felons can vote! (UPI)

Trump judge in Alabama orders the state to stop fucking with the voter rolls. Joyce Vance: “So far, 2,074 of the 3,251 people who received removal notices have been determined to be eligible to vote. And that’s just so far.” (Joyce Vance)

LOL yes of course: Chuck Johnson, SUPER SPY. (Semafor)

