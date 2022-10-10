Let's just dive right in!

What's A Little Insurrection Among Friends?

Virginia GOP Governor Glenn Youngkin appeared on CNN's "State Of The Union" with Jake Tapper. Tapper asked him about criticism from Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney regarding his support for election-denying Kari Lake for Arizona governor, despite him being seen as a "sane Republican."

Youngkin gave a bunch of talking points and rhetoric to whitewash Kari Lake, but the real answer is simple: control. Which somehow still baffles journalists like Tapper after all these years.

TAPPER: Until recently, I thought that standing up for democracy and the rule of law and election integrity was also a Republican value. This isn't a disagreement over tax policy. This woman doesn't believe in legitimate elections. She says that she wouldn't have certified for the election for Joe Biden, which is nothing that you would do. And it's nothing that the current Republican governor did. This isn't just about like, oh, we have a disagreement on education. This is about democracy.



YOUNGKIN: [...] this is not about January 6, right? January 6 is -- was an abomination. [...] This is about making sure that we understand that there is -- there is distrust in the election process. Let's just be clear. And, oh, by the way, that distrust was expressed by Democrats in 2000 and 2016. I ran against an election denier. I ran against...



TAPPER: Yes, but this is different. This is different. But this was an effort by the president of the United States to undo the election. It's not just rhetoric or a vote here and there. It was an action -- you know this. [...]



YOUNGKIN: Well, what -- what I do know is that we have -- we have questions about the election process.

Who created such distrust in our elections? It is truly a mystery .

After Jon Stewart did a better job asking an Arkansas politician about anti-trans laws than any regular journalist has in recent memory, Tapper tried to get Youngkin to explain his anti-trans laws in Virginia.

“TAPPER: Did you talk to any transgender youth in coming up with this ^{{bathroom}}^ policy? GLENN YOUNGKIN: Yeah, so, we've had lots of interactions across the administration (That's not a yes)” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1665321265

Youngkin's anti-trans laws (along with similar ones in other states) are not based on medical science of any kind. The only parents whose opinions matter here are apparently conservative white Christian suburban parents. If you are anything but, your values and beliefs are ignored.

That's when they're not trying to outlaw being supportive and showing love to your LGBTQ child(ren) like they are in Texas.

Bacon 'On Demand,' But Not Like You Think

On NBC's "Meet the Press," host Kristin Welker asked GOP Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska about his continued support for embattled Senate candidate Herschel Walker:

Bacon made excuses about why Georgia voters should elect a Touchdown McAbsentee Dad as the next senator from Georgia, and they were that Raphael Warnock is the REAL abortion guy.

BACON: Senator Warnock is one of the most liberal, progressive folks. He wants onabortion on demanduntil birth. Only one in five voters support that. [...] But in the end, Americans do not wantabortion on demanduntil birth. [...]

Yes, Georgia, if you elect Herschel Walker he will personally get rid of the abortion claw machines installed by Senator Warnock in every gas station and Cracker Barrel. Then he will convert all those abortion on demand kiosks into RedBox movie rentals and Herschel Walker's Covid dry mist machines!

Bacon was, naturally, asked whether he supported Lindsey Graham's 15-week federal abortion ban . Bacon said he supported it, but Welker pointed out a bit of hypocrisy.

WELKER: You co-sponsored the Life at Conception Act, which would effectively have given a fetus constitutional rights from the moment of fertilization. So why now support legislation that would allow over 90% of abortions to occur?



BACON: Well, on principle I am pro-life. And I'm going to defend the humanity of the unborn. Now the--



WELKER: But isn't supporting a 15-week ban in contradiction to also supporting the idea that a fetus has constitutional rights at conception?

Of course, this only a contradiction if you think GOP has any core values and won' t keep incrementally taking away rights until like they did with Roe or the Voting Rights Act, while hoping Democratic politicians don't notice until it's too late. Again .

Bacon also won't rule out supporting Trump in 2024, again , so that's also peachy.

The Kari Lake/Katie Hobbs Non-Debate Debate

On CBS's "Face The Nation", they hosted both candidates for Arizona's governorship for an equal amount of time, since they will not be having a debate. Kari Lake dodged questions, fearmongered about the border and whitewashed her election denying.

On abortion she said this ridiculous lie about Democrats:

LAKE: They're for abortion right up until birth. If you are in the hospital in labor, the abortionists are for giving you an abortion, if you desire one.

I really want to meet these people Republicans are certain exist, who go through nine months of cramps, swollen feet, hormone swings, morning sickness and life-altering changes to their bodies only to say "Just kidding! I changed my mind." Republicans either don't understand that Democrats want this decision left strictly to doctors and their patients or they are willfully ignorant to create a false narrative that's easier to strawman.

Our guess:

Hobbs, for her part, explained her reasoning for not doing a debate that Lake will turn into a circus performance (for media attention ) like she did in the GOP primary debates .

While admirable and understandable for Hobbs, it's a shame CBS News has to give equal airtime to Lake's batshit.

Vote like your lives depend on it in November, no matter where you live.

Have a week.

