Drink Up. Wonkette One-A-Day for 3/27/26!
Afternoon post roundup!
Is anybody else falling into their soup? Like working their second job at the kids’ school and just sitting there like a useless not-helpful lump doing nothin for nobody at all?
Just me huh?
So tired.
So tired. Subscribe!
We had some tabs! They were fine tabs but way too many commenters thought the Republicans folding meant the Democrats had folded. Stop not taking yes for an answer!
Like so!
These people all deserve each other.
UGHHHHHHHHH.
Ew.
Surely Pete Hegseth Has Non-Racist, Non-Sexist Reasons For Blocking Promotions Of Only Women, Black Men
·
It is REALLY time for a drink.
Can't keep his nasty hands off ANYTHING can he? Who wants a wad of cash with that on it. It would have to be a very bigly wad indeed.