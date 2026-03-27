Is anybody else falling into their soup? Like working their second job at the kids’ school and just sitting there like a useless not-helpful lump doing nothin for nobody at all?

Just me huh?

So tired.

We had some tabs! They were fine tabs but way too many commenters thought the Republicans folding meant the Democrats had folded. Stop not taking yes for an answer!

Like so!

These people all deserve each other.

UGHHHHHHHHH.

Ew.

It is REALLY time for a drink.