Under the leadership of former Fox News weekend personality and masculine insecurity spokesmodel Pete “Secretary Shitfaced” Hegseth, the Pentagon has been on a singular mission: It’s out with the intelligence and the decency and the honor and the expertise and the cleverness and the talent and the impressively completed missions and the women and the LGBT and non-white people, and in with the rapists, the racists, the sexists, the alcoholics, the stupids, the Nazis, the traitors, and the Christian nationalists. Organizations do reflect their leadership, after all.

(We should note of course that the rape accusation against Pete Hegseth was highly credible and believable — and settled with money! — but it was never confirmed or adjudicated in the legal sense the way it was with the president of the United States.)

It’s been remarkable how thoroughly Hegseth is investigating every nook and cranny, to find places where shame can be restored, or where goodness can be removed. The recent rehanging of a portrait of the traitor loser Robert E. Lee with one of his slaves is a great example. Making sure Hitler’s writings and books on eugenics stay in the West Point library while Maya Angelou books, books that are honest about the Holocaust, and books that criticize eugenics go? It’s like Secretary Shitfaced jerked off onto a vision board.

Military funeral honors for traitors who got shot in the face in the Capitol on January 6 because they deserved it? Check. Firing the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency for refusing to say Trump’s and Secretary Shitfaced’s Iran operation was the most perfect TOTAL OBLITERATION in the history of total obliterations? Also check.

Now here’s a new one. We guess it was really important to Hegseth’s vision for preserving the military’s WARFIGHTER! mentality — you have to say “warfighter” a lot in Hegseth’s Pentagon, it helps him compensate for his shortcomings — to restore the rank of disgraced former Navy captain, disgraced former White House doctor, and currently disgraced GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson.

If you remember, Jackson, who looks and talks like if Joel Osteen had a drunk love baby with the Tiger King, lost his rank of rear admiral and was demoted to former captain back in 2022, after that Pentagon Inspector General report came out in 2021, the one that said Jackson was a drunken shitshow as White House doctor, sexually harassed subordinates, dosed on Ambien even while he was on call traveling with the president, and so much more.

So it should be obvious why Hegseth thought this was important. These two men have so much in common, and we’re not just talking about how they have the same exact gross slicked-back Southern Baptist pedophile haircut.

The AP’s summary of why this thing who sounds like Lindsey Graham’s poolboy got demoted reads:

Following his 2019 retirement from the Navy, Jackson was retroactively demoted following a yearslong investigation into his behavior when he was a physician to Trump and former President Barack Obama. An inspector general’s report found that he made “sexual and denigrating” comments about a female subordinate, violated the policy on drinking alcohol on a presidential trip and took prescription-strength sleeping medication that prompted worries from his colleagues about his ability to provide proper medical care.

The Navy did it quietly — getting deranked is pretty humiliating, and couldn’t have been more deserved for that hot mess — and it wasn’t widely reported until 2024, by which point Captain Jack(son) should have had ample time to change his website to reflect the truth about his disgraced military service, but for some reason he felt the need to lie. Probably his general lack of integrity.

At the time, we noted that according to our former-Navy sources, considering what Jackson had been caught doing — all the pill-pushing as White House doctor, including prescriptions reportedly written for himself, for instance! — it was a surprise the Navy hadn’t gone harder after him. He got off easy, perhaps because he was and is a sitting Republican congressman.

And now — obviously because Jackson is a loyal Republican congressman who enthusiastically rims whatever fascist ass he’s ordered to, in service of Dear Leader — Navy Secretary John Phelan has restored his rank of one-star rear admiral. Apparently it happened back in June, but Drunky posted the letter he received from Phelan yesterday:

Yeah, sorry, but we regret to inform Jackson that we will be unable to use the term “retired rear admiral” to refer to him, as he is undeserving of our honor and respect.

As a compromise, we offer to continue just calling him a little bitch and forgetting about his military so-called “service” altogether.

Fair?

