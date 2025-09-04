Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
31mEdited

Hey, there, ya filthy fuckaducks, Yr last post of the day/open thread is on its way, another 10, 15 minutes, keep your shirts on.

Pants, as ever, remain a bourgeois luxury option.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
31 replies
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
3h

This means he gets his pension sweetener back, right? Always. Follow. The. Money.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
640 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture