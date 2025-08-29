Every day, a new low, another shocking attempt to re-write the history of January 6, along with all the other history. Another “so much for backing the blue,” “support the troops” etc. etc.! Every day gets a little more viscerally sickening, and now Trump is gonna give Ashli Babbitt a full military funeral, probably with a flyover and MAGA T-shirt cannon salute. Is he going to have her dug up and re-buried too? Unclear.

Ugh, first let us hearten ourselves with some nice news: Dozens of real-life ACTUAL PATRIOT veterans seem to have successfully driven out the National Guard from Union Station for now, to go scatter some mulch, after a sit-in and teach-in!

TRUE HEROES! And one got arrested for burning a flag.

But anyway, yeah, military honors for dead brainwashed traitor Ashli Babbitt, that pizzagate-conspiracy-theorist Air Force and Air National Guard veteran who got herself shot during the January 6 riots, after all of the MAGA chud rioters smashed the windows to the Speaker’s Lobby of the House chamber and were like LADIES FIRST M’LADY and helped her through the window, to go and murder Congress.

The whole thing was recorded, from multiple angles. (WARNING, GRAPHIC.)

She ignored multiple officers with very visible guns drawn screaming at her to stop or she was gonna get shot. And so she did not, and she did. Fatally. Then the rioters were like OH SHIT and slowed their roll enough that the handful of Capitol police officers that Trump had stranded by refusing to call in the National Guard were able to begin to turn the tide and start routing the fuckers out. Meanwhile, over at the White House, Trump was sipping his Diet Coke in the Oval Office dining room, watching TV and musing that if Mike Pence got lynched, he had it coming.

Fucking imagine, for a minute, what would have happened if the mob that was screaming to HANG everybody had gotten through, and down to where Congresspeople were hiding, and the loading dock where poor Mike Pence sat reading his Bible. There’s no doubt that Lt. Michael Byrd saved countless lives that day by shooting Ashli Babbitt when she did not comply. But for Byrd’s heroism saving democracy and lives, he got driven from his home with death threats.

Laura Loomer would like to remind everybody that Byrd is BLACK.

What was it that the Stalinists used to like to say? “Show me the man and I'll show you the crime.”

And that’s where we are, neck-deep.

PREVIOUSLY!

The Confederates are out of the attic now. Literally! The New York Times also reports that the Pentagon is restoring a portrait of Gen. Robert E. Lee, which includes a slave guiding the Confederate general’s horse in the background, to the West Point library, three years after a congressionally mandated commission ordered it removed. The time for racist dog whistles is long gone, it’s now a blasting horn.

In 2021, then-Air Force Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly wrote to Babbitt’s family that a military funeral “would bring discredit upon the US Air Force.” And this regime is all about that.

Back in May the administration awarded Babbitt’s family nearly $5 million OF OUR TAXPAYER DOLLARS for her death. And of course in January Trump pardoned all of those fucking rioters.

Here’s an article from the New Yorker about Ashli Babbitt’s mom and “the vigil keepers of January 6” if you would like to learn more about her and the January 6 families’ years-long victimhood campaign, for some masochistic reason.

Ugh, we are grinding our teeth again! Unclench! Posture check! Mindful breathing!

Ah, yes. Better.

And so now, also, Donald J. Trump, biggest diva in all the universe, Grizabella from CATS, most successful reality-gameshow host of all time, chosen by God, more powerful than a KPop Demon huntrix and the healthiest man to ever live, is demanding a military parade party do-over because his last one was so disappointing.

What do you know, Pete HIC Hegseth, SecDef Toughskins, is not just bad at planning to bomb the Houthis or a takeover of Los Angeles, he is not good at party planning either. And the glorious June 14 military parade that he put together in honor of Dear Leader and the Army’s birthdays turned out to be a low-energy sad fart with squeaky tanks, so boring Marco Rubio kept yawning and even Dear Leader appeared to nod off at one point. What’s worse, all those millions of people at No Kings protests across the country stole his spotlight! WAH!

Even Pete Hegseth bleating along to Lee Greenwood did not spark his joy. Cankle stomp! So now the Wall Street Journal is reporting that Trump wants another gazillion-dollar party sometime this fall, as part of the “riffing on authoritarianism and ignoring caution” “flirtation” he’s been vibing with lately. This next to-do will be Navy-themed, a “shimmering spectacle with seacraft.” It’s all part of his dictator thing, with the gold tchotchkes and the huge flagpoles and the mega-ballroom he plans to build.

All while cutting off 30,000 employees at the Veteran’s Administration. VERGOGNA.

Isn’t Pete supposed to be a party animal? Maybe this time he’ll get Snoop Dogg to parachute in and Crip-walk on an aircraft carrier and the un-woke members of the Village People to do “In The Navy” or something. Then he can lead everyone in some rousing chants and Roman salutes!

Meanwhile, Washington DC remains under siege, neighborhoods terrorized by masked squads storming houses and dragging innocent people away, while neighbors cry and scream. Can’t stop thinking about this report from SkyNews. Lawr and orda in today’s America is blunt.

Another former colony gone to ruin, pity.

It’s bad. But, there’s more of us than of them. And we still all have each other! And things that spark joy! And some sense of taste! And values! Namaste!

That’s more than these perpetually angry miserable loser MAGA chuds can say. Fuck ‘em, fuck ‘em all.

[NBC / WSJ gift link]

