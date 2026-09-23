Mike Rogers, panicking

Yesterday at the United Nations, when Donald Trump had his little temper tantrum at Kaitlan Collins’s face for daring to stand in his presence, she was asking about his forever-lost war against Iran. Specifically, she was asking about a new CNN/SSRS poll that shows that 64 percent of Americans don’t think he’s winning, and three-quarters don’t think he has a plan.

Biiiig meltdown! Trump also mused in front of the United Nations yesterday about whether to “annihilate” Iran and “drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations.” That was after he whined in an early-morning meltdown yesterday about “cowards and traitors” who say Secretary Shitfaced has blown his wad early, to the point that we are now “low on munitions.”

So yeah, the baby is vewwy angwy.

So it can’t be pleasing him that this week is the week Republicans running for office have suddenly decided to start yelling about how he needs to end his damned war right now. Haha, good luck with that.

In Michigan, Mike Rogers is suddenly very insistent in a new video that “The war with Iran needs to end, and end quickly.” He added, “Michigan families can’t afford to wait.” He proposes applying as a Band-Aid a temporary embargo on diesel exports that experts have already said probably wouldn’t work.

This is funny because Rogers is a super Iran hawk who loves bombing places like Iran, and everybody knows he only saying this because he is lying and desperate and losing to Abdul El-Sayed.

Meanwhile, Ashley Hinson, the Republican running for Senate in Iowa, suddenly also changed her tune Monday, posting on Twitter that Iowans “shouldn’t have to foot the bill at the pump or the checkout line for the war in Iran.” She wants to suspend the gas tax, as does Rogers, and put that embargo on diesel and more.

Hinson’s Democratic opponent Josh Turek welcomed her to the party, while noting that she’s voted for this damned war seven times. “Glad you’re finally following my lead after waffling on the proposals I put forward last week to address the rising costs of the war in Iran,” he added.

Could any of this be related to how, for example, Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball just moved the Michigan Senate race from “toss-up” to “leans Democratic,” and the Iowa race from “leans Republican” to “toss-up”?

Or that a new Marist poll has Turek up eight points in that race, which is, again, in Iowa? Notably that poll has Turek at the magic 50 percent mark.

(Sabato also moved the Kansas Senate race from “likely Republican” to “leans Republican,” plus a bunch more gubernatorial and congressional races that moved toward Democrats. We still got weeks to go before the election. Kansas can do it, y’all.)

Ohio Republican Senator Jon Husted has also suddenly shown up on this issue, saying that “The war needs to come to an end as quickly as possible so that we can lower gas prices.” He has been losing to Sherrod Brown, and very likely will continue to.

Indeed, Punchbowl reported this morning that Republicans are “hit[ting] the panic button.” There’s a war powers resolution in the Senate this week, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune says, “I would hope that the team could hang together on this,” which doesn’t sound all that confident. Meanwhile, outgoing Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina says these Republicans need to say whatever they need to say to win their elections. Watch to see what Alaska Republican Senator Dan Sullivan, currently at great risk of losing to Mary Peltola, does on that vote.

Punchbowl adds a few more:

Rep. John James, the GOP gubernatorial candidate in Michigan, also said on Tuesday that the war needs to end “quickly.” Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wis.), who is running for governor, said “we should be exiting Iran … it’s time to move on … Time to come home, take care of business here in America.”

Oh boy, does no one have confidence in Donald Trump, outside of people who don’t actually need votes from human beings?

In other election forecasting news, Cook Political Report has moved the Georgia Senate race from “Lean Democrat” to “Likely Democrat,” they’ve moved South Carolina from “Solid Republican” to “Likely Republican,” and they have similarly shifted Kansas to “Lean Republican.”

Can’t wait until that one turns into a “toss-up.” At this rate, two weeks from now?

But don’t worry, Donald Trump is on it. He says his ballroom doesn’t need to adhere to any damn building safety codes because “I am the code” and his aides are thinking about putting his name on Ford’s Theatre.

That’ll get those wayward voters back onside.

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