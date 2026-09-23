Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
37m

OT return of Bake-Off Nice Times:

https://substack.com/profile/155629128-cakeswelike/note/c-344075927?r=2kno7c

Reply
Share
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
19mEdited

Good God, I hope the voters show up for these races and that all the Republican enablers get kicked in their oil cans by overwhelming turnout numbers. You shouldn't be allowed to have it both ways; these guys have enjoyed propping up their little orange dick-tator up until now when they all of a sudden are "oops"ing away.

Reply
Share
2 replies
170 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture