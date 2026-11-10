Wonkette

Wonkette

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James's avatar
James
18m

I'm not gonna say *nothing* hurt. I didn't learn about SkeptiKC until Tabs this morning. That hurt. Lots.

But it wasn't all bad. We got excellent news from Pumpkin's oncologist at the vet school, and she's on her way home as I speak.

https://substack.com/profile/16671522-james/note/c-384085404

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Worriedman's avatar
Worriedman
2h

Barncat +Vonnegut

https://substack.com/profile/870651-worriedman/note/c-384115731?r=insr

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