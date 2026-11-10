Tomorrow will be Armistice Day again, and of course Kurt Vonnegut’s birthday, so whether I have another Kurt Vonnegut column in me or not (jury is out), I think our next few One-A-Day heds will be Kurt Vonnegut quotes either way.

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Wonkette’s day began with Tabs, a new class of senators, and a gif of a little fennec fox with great big ears, the better to hear you with, dear.

Let’s impeach Pete Hegseth, the sooner the better!

Rightwing weirdo Candace Owens is getting the (second!) defamation lawsuit she worked so hard to earn, from Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron, because Owens keeps insisting that Mme. Macron is actually her own brother. Just typing that made me stupider.

NBC News did a Cletus Safari to find Republicans who moved away from blue states to Texas and Georgia, but now find themselves in HELL because election. Poor things.

There’s a former child actor named Bug Hall, and sadly he does not run a museum for ants. He is failing at homesteading and Christian manliness, so he wants wingnuts to support him. His failures are no doubt Joe Biden’s fault.

The Supreme Court has disbarred Wonkette Recurring Character Larry Klayman, so don’t say they never gave us anything.

Wonkette loves you, and we’ll be back tomorrow, if the accident will.