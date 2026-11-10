Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
24m

After spending lotsa time with the ducks and geese I now understand the origin of getting goosed.

They bite everyone on the ass!

The visiting geese don't understand there is plenty of food and there will be more tomorrow, the regulars know the drill.

The ducks show up first, and they get really close to me, then the local geese follow. Those groups get first shot at the food. Then the travelers show up, these geese are migrating and don't understand how it works, but when they see everyone eating they want to get in on it.

But the ducks have gotten smart, they work as a unit now. They all stick together in a large enough group that the asshole geese avoid them.

There is one big Pekin duck (looks like Donald Duck) and he needs a name.

I have been calling him Chonk.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

Harry says you can put the treats right here.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-383718276?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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