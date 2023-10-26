It’s not just Jenna “Jesus knows my tears are an act” Ellis and Kenneth “Cheesebrother” Chesebro and Sidney “Kraken” Powell and Scott “Scott” Hall.

Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis is reportedly in talks with at least six more RICO defendants about possible plea deals and cooperation agreements. AKA flippers.

Wonder who!

Is it Trevian Kutti? (She wants Jenna Ellis’s GoChristMe bux.)

Is it Harrison Floyd? Is it Stephen Lee? Is it Robert Cheeley?

Is it Misty Hampton? Is it Cathy Latham? Is it Shawn Still? Is it David Shafer?

Is it Michael Roman? Is it Ray Smith?

Is it Jeff Clark? Is it Rudy Giuliani? Is it John Eastman?

Is it MARK MEADOWS?

Oh look, the article tells us a few of them. It says Robert Cheeley was offered one, but turned it down. “They made us an offer some time ago and we declined it,” said his lawyer, snittily.

CNN says they also haven’t offered a deal to Giuliani, Meadows, or Eastman.

“Multiple sources” say two of the “at least six” are Misty Hampton, who’s part of the Coffee County voting systems breach, and Mike Roman from the Trump campaign.

Tell ya who else it ain’t. We’ll tell ya who else it ain’t. Wanna know who else it ain’t? ‘Cause we’ll tell ya who else it ain’t. If you’re ready we’ll tell ya. Even if you’re not ready we’ll tell ya. ‘Cause we know who else it ain’t. Wanna know who else it ain’t?

It ain’t Donald “Fuck that motherfucker” Trump, who will die underneath one of Georgia’s finest prisons if Jenna Ellis’s ride or die motherfucker BFF whose name is “The Lord” has his way.

A source with knowledge of the Fulton County DA’s strategy tells CNN that it would be open to discussing plea deals with anyone, but there is little room for compromise when it comes to the charges against Trump. To be clear, there is no indication that prosecutors or Trump’s legal team are interested in discussing a plea deal.

And he ain’t want one no-how! RIGGED AND STOLLEN! FIND ME 11,780 VOTES! ELECTION INTERFERENCE!

Whoever it is, if you are able to count, or if you bring a TI-84 graphing calculator to every Wonkette post, you know that if four have flipped/gotten deals, and one is Trump, that leaves only 14 people left to RICO Fani Willis’s Suave and turn on the big guy and make sure he goes to prison forever. If Willis has talked to at least six of them, that’s approximately half.

This suggests to us that perhaps DA Willis’s RICO case is more airtight than some in the MAGA-verse might like us to believe.

The strategy by District Attorney Fani Willis’ office is clear: get as many co-defendants as possible to flip on the former president, leaving Trump and perhaps a few close allies on the hot seat.

We vote Giuliani, Eastman, and Clark to rot in a forgotten prison along with Trump. And Meadows, sure why not.

Not that Willis is asking us. But if she were to ask us, those would be our votes.

OK post over.

[CNN]

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?