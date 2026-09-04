Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
6h

Sure, NPR can't say "fuck" on the air, but they could invite Maria to taste some Schweddy balls. Although I suppose she's been gargling tiny orange nuggets for a number of years now.

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PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
6h

Fox just solved a problem like Maria.

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