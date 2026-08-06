If you’re in the vicinity of Cleveland and Pittsburgh, don’t forget to come see us this weekend! CLEVELAND, Saturday, Aug. 8, 1-3 p.m., at Boss Dog Brewing Company, 2179 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118; PITTSBURGH, Sunday, Aug. 9, 4-7 p.m., at Warren Bar and Burrow, 245 7th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222! See you or else!

Now on to today’s posts and things!

We started with tabs that had TWO songs in them, TWO!

Oh no, Pete Hegseth used up all the missiles then lied about it!

Because he was too busy micromanaging troops’ stubble and ingrown hairs, like seriously what the what.

Fine, more vaccines for the rest of us!

These people are real hoopy froods who really know where their towel is … NOT.

Pathetic.

Well, we had a short day for you, Dok is on vacation, and I’m out of here (until tomorrow).