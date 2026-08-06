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swmnguy's avatar
swmnguy
11h

"Comparatively, 45,000 Americans died from the flu, and 56,000 died from COVID last flu season."

About masking and distancing not working. That Influenza number is pretty normal for a US flu season. Typically something like 10x more Americans are hospitalized per year due to Influenza. About half a million.

In the 2020-2021 flu season, when we were masking and distancing and didn't yet have COVID vaccines? 200 Americans died of Influenza, and under 1,000 were hospitalized.

Masking and distancing worked fantastically well. COVID is simply that much more contagious, severe, and deadly than Influenza.

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
12hEdited

"Whatever shall they do?"

They're Republicans. They'll continue lying.

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