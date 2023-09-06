G-L-O-R-I-A! Gonna Tennessee-Three-Step Marsha Blackburn right out the Senate, plus your other Wonkette lunchtime news!
If you’re not already reading tabs, you should be reading tabs. It’s often a cheat sheet to what we’ll either be covering at Wonkette that day, or won’t be covering but dammit you should know about it anyway. Also, some bullshits.
Here’s some great news! G-L-O-R-I-A!
Musical interlude time!
Dr. Jill Biden’s got “mild” COVID, and SER is annoyed!
TUBS!
Tommy Tuberville’s Babbling Alabama Translations Of Russian Propaganda Are The Duolingo Course Literally Nobody Asked For
God, REMEMBER when it was all Sarah Palin all the time? Jesus.
It’s all fine if the welfare queens are homeschoolers.
Florida Parents Really, Really Need Trips To Disney World For, Uh, Their Kids' Education
