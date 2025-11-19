Wonkette

Prometheus59650
4h

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐯𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐡𝐚𝐝 𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡. 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐡𝐢𝐦.

No.

No, I do not.

Fuck him.

Fuck him because, like the thousand others you want me to look at, when push comes to shove, they'll just vote for the next monster.

Tasner Hasenpfeffer
4h

My take away from all of the current events is this: the Trump Administration really, really, REALLY likes sex trafficking.

