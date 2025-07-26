Jeffrey Epstein considering his answer to a question about Donald Trump and underage girls in a 2010 deposition

The attempted coverup of the best-friendship between the convicted felon president, Donald John Trump, and the mysteriously-dead-in-jail sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is happening in every branch of the government, in real time right in front of everybody’s face. Trump and his accomplices are SO bad at this, but when you run a cult and intend to be a forever president, it doesn’t matter if you murder reality itself on Fifth Avenue.

There’s been an assblast of attempted re-writing about how long and deep the president’s ties go to Epstein, starting with all the President’s lawyers. Alexander Acosta secretly and illegally made a deal behind the backs of 34 minor victims to let Epstein freely go to his office six days a week, and then Trump then made Acosta the secretary of Labor. And Trump and Republicans would really like everybody to forget how Attorney General Pam Bondi, as attorney general for the state of Florida from 2011-2019, did fuck-all while Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell proceeded to violate hundreds more victims, openly transporting them from Miami to the Virgin Islands. We all knew this shit years ago! Catch up below or with Liz Dye over at Public Notice!

Anybody who thought that Trump was here to deliver everybody from pedos was … well, honey, you got tricked. Two lawyers key to letting let Epstein get away with his crimes got jobs with his administration, and two of Epstein’s lawyers, Alan Dershowitz (himself accused of John-ing Epstein victims Virginia Giuffre and Sarah Ransome) and Ken Starr (of Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky impeachment fame), also became Trump lawyers. And Trump’s PR guy, Steve Bannon, became Epstein’s PR guy. Small world!

The past is not even passed, as the felon pussgrabber president — of the United States — hasn’t just stuffed his ranks with Epstein defenders, but other accused women-abusers too, like Corey Lewandowski, Jason Miller, and Pete Hegseth. All while the administration has stopped work combating sex trafficking and money laundering. Trump is a big friend to Big Pimpin’!

And now he says that while he hasn’t thought about a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, (sure Jan) he’s allowed to do it if he wants to.

Also Thursday night Newsmax, which broadcasts directly from Trump’s butthole, started pushing the notion that Maxwell might be a victim. Maxwell, the convicted-by-a-jury sex trafficker, who the DOJ itself said groomed and pimped about a thousand underage girls to Epstein and other dirty old men over more than two decades.

That is some wild reverse-Uno shit.

Whatever is in those Epstein Files sure sounds more salacious and damning for Trump with every passing day, especially after panicking House Speaker Mike Johnson ground the House to a halt rather than allow a performative vote for more transparency about those mystery files, the ones that Bondi and Patel said two weeks ago didn’t exist. The House GOP and cult faithful are rushing to blame Bondi now, like she’s the one who gives orders around there.

But give her a break, it’s a lot of work, directing hundreds of FBI employees to pore over 100,000 pages of Epstein Files in 24-hour shifts and enter all of the mentions of Trump’s name into a spreadsheet! When Pam Bondi “broke” it to Trump that his name was on thousands of pages, he was surely like, “no shit, stupid, maybe you should read Wonkette! Everybody knows my name has been all over Epstein’s FBI files for years! Did you not even watch his 2010 deposition?”

Hm hm. That’s a lot of amendments!

Republicans sure would like to memory-hole all that! Watch Markwayne Mullin openly saying “what we’re simply wanting to do here is give [judges] cover” to release sealed transcripts, after a judge had already rejected doing that. Delay, delay, is the coverup way!

And, suspicious-as-shit-ly of all, on Thursday and Friday Todd Blanche, the president’s personal lawyer, now Pam Jo Bondi’s number two at the DOJ (and {acting} Librarian of Congress), met with Ghislaine Maxwell, formerly Epstein’s personal number two, sex trafficker who Donald Trump wished well, at her home in Tallahassee federal prison. FOR NINE HOURS! And ABC reports Maxwell got a limited immunity deal to talk. Why did Trump send his personal lawyer, and not a career prosecutor or somebody from the FBI? What the everloving fuck did they talk about?

According to one of Maxwell’s lawyers, who called Trump the “ultimate dealmaker,” the meetings were “productive,” and Blanche had a LOT of questions, which Maxwell answered “truthfully, honestly and to the best of her ability,” including dropping the dime on about 100 other people. Weird, since she’s always maintained her innocence, including in her still-pending appeal, so how would she know anything about any men, and why would she need immunity? And why did Maxwell leave the meeting toting a giant Postal Service bin full of papers?

Sure smells like most of Blanche’s questions were “what would you say to get out of prison?” and the answer was “Anything!”

House Oversight Chair and Kentucky-Fried chucklefuck James Comer seems optimistic at that prospect. He’s subpoenaed Maxwell for a deposition, probably so she can tell everybody her tale of how she was an EPSTEIN HOAX victim too, forced to pimp for Epstein by Bill and Hillary Clinton (whom Scott Perry also wants to subpoena, along with Comey and Lynch, etc. etc.), and that over all the years that Maxwell barely knew Donald Trump she never saw him do anything but pray and read a Bible.

Let Us Rewind

Ghislaine Maxwell was Epstein’s right-hand woman since the late 1980s, loyal to the end, and at one time or another served as his lover, pimp, child-sex groomer and threesome participant, house manager, telephone-message taker, and even helicopter pilot, choppering Epstein and friends to Lolita Island. She knows everything about his relationship with Trump, and also any other withered peens who may or may not have come in and out of Epstein’s life.

Need an un-refreshing refresher? We did a BIG FAT TRIGGER WARNING explainer of Trump and Epstein’s close friendship and the ladies, friends and lawyers that Trump and Epstein had in common, catch yourself up!

And since that post, yet another woman/former model, Stacy Williams, has come forward to say Trump groped her in front of Epstein, in ‘93. Throw it on the pile with the 26-something other women who have accused Trump of sex-pest behavior, and hundreds of people who saw Trump and Epstein partying together with young women!

And also let’s recall when our Liz Dye wrote about Alexander Acosta, then Trump’s secretary of Labor, resigning in shame after outrage that as US attorney for the Southern District of Florida, he signed off on an illegal, very sketchy, wildly lenient plea bargain for Epstein in 2008. That deal was negotiated by a legal team that included Alan “Underpants” Dershowitz, Ken Starr, the guy who went after Bill Clinton for his affair with Monica Lewinsky, and recently dead Roy Black. How quickly people forget.

PREVIOUSLY!

Epstein even sent private-security goons to try to intimidate the little-girl witnesses and FBI agents on the case. And then-State Attorney Barry Krischer’s prosecutors ended up killing their own case during a secret proceeding, telling his dozens of minor victims during questioning that they themselves were the criminals.

As part of the deal, Epstein pleaded guilty to two prostitution charges in state court. Instead of the life in prison he could have gotten, he was sentenced to serve only 13 months in the county jail, but with a work-release stipulation that let him spend 12 hours a day, six days a week, doing whatever he wanted to in his Palm Beach office, and he didn’t have to register as a sex offender after a 14-year-old witness was swapped out at the last minute for a 17-year-old one, and a strict judge happened to be out that day and was substituted with a more lenient one. If you want to read even more about all this, Julie K. Brown of the Miami Herald is the reporter, and her book Perversion of Justice is the book!

Trump and Epstein’s friendship broke up in 2004, reportedly over a real estate deal. Epstein soured on Trump after that, telling author Michael Wolff that Trump was a backstabber who fucked his friends’ wives. Shortly after the friendship ruptured, the parents of a 14-year-old girl snitched out Epstein to the police, for the first time in 2006. But right after Epstein paid his brief debt to society, he went right back to re-offending. The DOJ has alleged Epstein and Maxwell had more than a thousand victims, and more than 200 have sued him or his estate.

And back in the heyday of Trump and Epstein’s bromance, in the gross, sexist ‘90s, the current president was a notorious horndog who slobbered constantly over underage girls, publicly and proudly, and he even ran a teen pageant, for shit’s sake. He went on the Howard Stern show and laughed along with being called a predator, openly fantasized that sex with then-17-year-old Lindsay Lohan would be great because she’s troubled and has daddy issues, and told Stern’s audience of millions that his lowest age limit for dating, well, he won’t go down to age 12.

Thinking about fucking 13-year-olds, NOT HIM!

Meanwhile, at the Wall Street Journal…

The story is not going away, and surprisingly the the Wall Street Journal is not letting it die, in spite of being sued for TEN BEELYON DOLLARS by Trump for reporting he doodled titties and his name as pubes in Epstein’s 2003 birthday book. They reported Thursday that Bill Clinton wrote in there too:

It’s reassuring isn’t it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventures and [illegible word], and also to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference and the solace of friends.

“Childlike curiosity,” bletch blick! Hey Kash Patel, why is Trump covering up for Bill Clinton?

It’s funny, as in both ha ha and weird, to see Rupert Murdoch and his son and his heir Lachlan not backing down to Trump’s threats, after letting Fox and their tabloids ruthlessly and libelously push Trump’s lies for years. But they did break the original Stormy McDaniels / Karen McDougal peener payoff story, too.

But the Murdochs have their own wants: eyeballs on their television channels, and people buying their newspapers. Asserting dominance over the monster that they helped make is probably a perk too! And Fox News viewers do not like any negative information about their Lord and Savior on TV. So while the TV station has suck-asses like Maria Bartiromo platforming Tulsi Gabbard’s nonsensical rant about Obama and Hillary making treason for the Barcaloungers in the back, Murdoch newspapers are not letting the story go.

How could they? It only gets bigger and grosser by the day!

What more is there to find out?

Tapes, Lordy, where are the tapes? Where is the raw footage from the jailhouse where Epstein died, as opposed to the footage Pam Bondi released that not suspiciously at all had multiple minutes edited out? Where’s footage that actually shows Epstein’s cell?

What’s on Epstein’s own tapes? Bondi claimed “tens of thousands” of videotapes were taken from Epstein’s townhouse, but they can’t be released because they are child porn, as if blurring or cropping is not a thing.

Autopsy records and jail photos. Did Epstein really kill himself? His brother Mark hired forensic medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden to observe his brother's autopsy, and Baden concluded Epstein died by homicide, while Trump was president. Epstein had three broken bones in his neck, and unexplained cuts on his neck and bruises on his wrists. Not a doctor, but that seems like a lot of bones for a person to break in their own neck. Some photos of Epstein’s cell have been released, but none of his body in the cell.

Financial records. Why did Les Wexner give Epstein power of attorney, a plane, and the biggest townhouse in New York, and why did Les Wexner and Leon Black invest millions with Epstein when he had almost no investment-banking experience? Who were the “Treasury secretary, heads of state, Nobel laureates and prominent philanthropists” that (Republican donor) Black claimed invested with Epstein also? And who was Epstein paying to source him girls?

More details about how Epstein’s 2008 deal came together. Boy does that-all stink!

Trump’s flight records. Trump rode on Epstein’s plane seven times, but how many times did Epstein and/or underage girls ride Air Trump? Trump could release all his flight records and clear that question up real quick!

What does the CIA know about Epstein’s foreign contacts? Was he working for any foreign governments? Israel’s former prime minister Ehud Barak visited Epstein more than 30 times, and Virginia Giuffre (who died by suicide at 41) claimed Maxwell forced her to have sex with Barak, and also with Prince Andrew, who quickly settled a lawsuit with her.

Epstein also had a Russian lady friend, Lana Pozhidaeva, a suspiciously highly educated model from his modeling agency, who was seen hanging out with him and Woody Allen and going in and out of Epstein’s New York mansion, and to whom Epstein gave a lot of money for nonprofit “female empowerment” projects. What was her deal?

Were Epstein and his nasty creeper friends all simply having little-girl-rape pedo-perv playtime with Ghislaine and her puppets, or was there more to it than that, like Epstein was making kompromat?

And of course, did one Donald John Trump not only hang out with minor girls, and creep on them in their teen-pageant dressing room, but also have actual sex with them? Not that Republicans would impeach him about it if it was on high-resolution video, or he is ever leaving office any way but feet first, but that is the billion-dollar question!

More coming out every day, so, to be continued!

