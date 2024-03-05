Oh hi, Wonkette newsletter of news!

Let’s recap Monday.

The biggest story, of course, was that the Supreme Court has decided Donald Trump can do insurrections against America and run for president again.

Meanwhile his former CFO at the Trump Org pleaded guilty again!

Hm, well, this is surprising to hear.

Trump says no funding for schools with ANY kinds of vaccine mandates? Cool.

Labor news, people are PISSSSSED at that Kellogg’s CEO.

Antitrust news, and it is that a federal antitrust suit actually worked, and now JetBlue and Spirit aren’t consolidating into one budget garbage airline!

Nikki Haley is still running for president. She won the DC Primary though!

Oh how nice, Lauren Boebert got her own feature in the “style” section, and not of Guns & Ammo.

Chapter 18 of that serialized novel Wonkette has been serializin’!

And of course your day started out with the news of tabs!

And your Tuesday will begin with the news of tabs, so let’s get out of here so we’re rested for that.

Ta!

