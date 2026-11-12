Wonkette

Wonkette

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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
1h

The Sentinels do not stand down even in hurricanes or other dangerous life-threatening storms. They still post.

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Skye Marthaler's avatar
Skye Marthaler
1h

Hegseth is easily on track to be the most reviled/ despised SecDef we've ever had. This just reinforces it. To put it in perspective getting in the Old Guard is hard enough, you have to be damn near perfect to work in the cemetery. The slightest mistake can immediately send you packing. To be a sentinel is a whole other level. You truly are the best of the best. I mentioned yesterday my brother was with the Old Guard at one point in his career. Thought I'd share a good photo of him. https://substack.com/@skyemarthaler629483/note/c-385646184?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2kyljk

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