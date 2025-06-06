Wonkette

Babe Paley's avatar
Babe Paley
2h

OT--but I have to say something? So, our little office at work--the paralegal (who is a very cute young lady) sits right by the door, that we keep locked because we don't have walk-ins, and her office has all windows. We have a mailbox and a mail slot.

The mailman usually knocks and one of us will answer the door. When it's her, he has a "joke" and stays too long. When it's me, he's noticeably annoyed and keeps turning to the windows for her. She's told me this all makes her uncomfortable.

So now I've been answering the door, and he always comes in and looks through the windows. I tell him "she's not here" and he has a weird affect.

So today I answer and before I could think he handed me the mail to my hand on the door, which swung open. He pushed past me and turned to her windows. I said, she's not here, and I need you to stay outside or put the mail in the box. He said that it's "the law" that he has to come inside, and I said it's not. I'm a lawyer and it's not against the law to deliver mail in a mail box or slot. He said "we'll see".

I don't like to overreact, but that's weird, right? I'm putting up a sign on the door to deliver everything to the box or slot and I've asked the paralegal not to answer the door for him (we know when he comes).

Right? What the hell? Every single mail carrier I've ever known has been so very cool, but I think this guy's outside his bounds.

Chemical's avatar
Chemical
3h

>>Sasha and I very much enjoy making prank calls to Premier Andropov to ask him if refrigerator is running. Answer was usually nyet, of course not, is Soviet-made refrigerator

Solid gold.

