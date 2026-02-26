Good god, is it Friday yet? We have killer robots, an anti-medicine surgeon general nominee, and a bag of dildos on a plane for you today, and MORE.

We started Thursday — is it still Thursday? — with Tabs and a recipe that has something to do with the Oregon Trail and tomatoes.

Marcie told us about this well-paid White House chud pretending to be an online Black MAGA fan who loves all the conspiracy theories.

Dok brought the latest update on Kristi Noem’s Homeland Security Blanket Bingo, which turns out to not be about the blanket, but a mysterious bag that Noem and Corey Lewandowski don’t want anyone to know about. Dildos. It has to be dildos.

Denny Carter of Bad Faith Times dropped by with an overview of JD Vance playing footsie with a bunch of race science guys, just like some kind of eugenics Nazi. And more!

Robyn watched the confirmation hearing for Casey Means, the unlicensed former doctor Trump wants to be Surgeon General, and the only thing that should be confirmed is her status as a dangerous batshit disinformation machine.

And Evan rounded out the day with a look at how Pete Hegseth wants the Defense Department to have its own Terminator killer drones, only for mass surveillance and a little light autonomous killing if necessary.

And with that, we bid you adieu and hope we all survive long enough to make it to Friday.

Who Voted For Stupid Skynet?