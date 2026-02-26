Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
27m

At the end of January we did the movie WarGames, I was a little early.

But we watched Dave last week so you never know what could happen in a month.

Anyways here's the Movie Night schedule for March and there's a little MST3K thrown in there!

https://ziggywiggy.substack.com/p/wonkette-movie-night-march-2026?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

Reply
Share
5 replies
TerseNurse's avatar
TerseNurse
16m

In Other News:

16 years ago today, my son was born two months early; crash c-section, small for gestational age. He spent 8 weeks in NICU. Tonight we're going out for dinner together, next month we're flying out to Joshua Tree to go rock climbing.

Reply
Share
2 replies
187 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture