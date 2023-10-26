Discover more from Wonkette
Here's Why Robust GDP Growth Report Is Good News For John McCain! Plus your Wonkette Thursday news!
Afternoon roundup!
Sorry I skipped the last couple days at you! I forgot on Tuesday. I was pelvis-deep in nonsense, having caught some strange psychological bug that involved taking between seven and 15 bags and boxes of bullshit out of the girls’ playroom before our party; I should have docked myself a half-day’s vacation, I was so not present, but do you have any idea how many hours I work, hint it is all of them. (Come to my party on Saturday, Detroit! You can reply to this email to ask for my address, if you promise to NOT MURDER ME!) And then on Wednesday I had already mistakenly sent you a presser, so I didn’t want to blow out your inbox because MESSAGE: I CARE.
LOL I am so old, and you are so old that you get that reference!
Hey how about some great news right up top?
We did some tabs!
Gee kind of seems like Fulton County DA Fani Willis is sewing this up TIGHT.
Fani Willis All Like Plea Deals For Everybody! Except Donald Trump! LMAO F*ck That Guy!
Bret Baier, won’t you think of the coal?
Oh Dear, Bret Baier's Dumb Ugly Mansion Probably Personally Responsible For Killing Coal
Dude’s a creeper.
Sorry My Wife Couldn’t Make It, She Blew Out Her Knees Praying: The Creepy Religious Extremism Of Speaker Mike Johnson
Related!
Now for something awful.
Search Continues For Whichever Antifa Biden Lib Forced Maine Shooter To Pretend To Be A Right-Winger
Also related.
Georgia Wants To Bribe Teachers $10,000 To Carry Guns, Almost Definitely Get Themselves Killed
There was a press briefing! I didn’t watch it, I was busy. Did you?
We better end with some more good news, because goddamn we all could use some. Don’t you feel like you’re just taking crazy pills?
That’s probably because you are.
See you bright and early for tabs!
xoxo
becca
wonkette
YOu know that takes me back... back to my favorite girlfriend Dame Edna's chat show-- which was a CARING chat show. I don't think she realized how many feelings she hurt!!! Even though she was just an ordinary Sydney housewife. I hope wonketeers remember-- maybe she's on youtube! Maybe she's on youtube in her christmas tree dress that flew out like branches when she twirled around. Anyway, I wish I was going to the party in Detroit but it wouldn't be right. I CARE TOO MUCH!!! xoxo
Don't worry, Rebecca -- MESSAGE: I GET IT! We're not old, we're just highly experienced...