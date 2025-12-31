Hey I forgot to send your Wonkette One A Day!
TUESDAY!
Evan did tabs!
That’s a hard 54. Well, play evil games, win an evil face!
The Trump Kennedy Center UGH UGH UGH.
Ric Grenell Throws Tantrum Over Canceled Kennedy Center Concert, Other Acts Quickly Cancel As Well To Spite Him
·
Blech.
MONDAY!
Marcie did tabs!
This jailbird stayin in jail.
Michael watched the shows!
Somebody give this man a peace prize.
Ukraine-Russia War Still Going Despite Hallucinations Running Through Trump's Demented Brain
·
That’s pretty weird right?
And there was at least one a day over the long weekend but this emails already too long.
See you from noon to midnight with 2025, The Fuckyear God Forgot.
HAPPY NEW YEARS EVE TO ALL WONKETTEERS!
And wow, what a quick year. Let's hope the next three years pass even quicker.