It’s a short news week, although who knows, maybe Trump will pull something crazy like he did in 2018 when he released the big climate report the day after Thanksgiving and hoped no one would notice. (Since then, he’s gotten more direct, and just killed the National Climate Assessment outright.)

Oh yes, and Happy Thanksgiving Eve Eve!

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Feed The Kitty

Wonkette’s day began with Tabs, and with an itty-bitty sloth. Or a gif of one, we usually start the day with a certain amount of sloth anyway.

Trump is still planning to turn the Smithsonian into a propaganda outlet, as we learned after a staffer read on the plans on their laptop where other people could see and take pictures.

Nobody whines more about being shut out of academe than the Right, even when they’re actually running it. Academic freedom is slavery, war is peace, etc.

Beef tallow is where the Right will make its stand for traditional marriage.

Jesse Watters once again comes this close to getting the point, and misses by a mile (Nvidia edition.)

If you want to shovel money at the Trumps, they keep finding ways to let you, including a new Melania NFT — the hottest trend since “pogs.”

Have a nice holiday week, folks! We’re running all our traditional Thanksgiving recipes tomorrow, and we’ll be here to watch parades, football, and MST3K’s Turkey Day with you too.